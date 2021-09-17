CENNZnet’s Refreshing Take on Scaling Blockchain Applications By CoinQuora

User-oriented blockchain projects are taking off as more and more users learn about blockchain technology beyond its speculative aspects. CENNZnet is a public Proof of Stake network and decentralized application platform from New Zealand that’s taking the space forward by doubling down on this trend.

Developed by Centrality, the permissioned network supports projects with real use cases that would otherwise be swallowed up by a fragmented industry filled with artificially scaled products. Its focus is to “provide a platform that will create a decentralised community of digital startups, who can become successful in a world where the odds are otherwise stacked against them,” according to the whitepaper.

The Centrality ecosystem currently consists of over 30 ventures besides CENNZnet. Some of these are already profitable and count on a fast-growing number of active users rivaling major networks like . This has been possible due to the system’s embedded mechanisms for sharing data, users, mer…

