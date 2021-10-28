Cemex Posts Loss as Inflation, Energy Costs Take Toll

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB reported an unexpected net loss of $376 million in the third quarter citing rising costs in energy and imports in the U.S., its largest market. Analysts had expected net income of $258.5 million.

In Mexico, cement volumes fell 3% from the previous year due to bad weather, the largest cement maker in the Americas said in its quarterly report Thursday. Sales of other products in its home market accelerated in line with the recovery of the formal economy, Cemex said.