Celtic and Hamilton charged for the surrounding referee on Sunday | Soccer news

Celtic also accused of "not behaving in an orderly manner,quot; during the Scottish Cup draw against Partick Thistle





Celtic has been hit with two charges of not being able to control his players in an orderly manner during the last games.

The charges relate to incidents during the Scottish Cup clash of Premier League leaders with Partick Thistle on January 18 and their league match against Hamilton last Sunday.

Accies has also been accused of breaching Disciplinary Rule 204, which relates to the behavior of players and staff, with their hearings scheduled for February 20.

Players from both teams surrounded referee Nick Walsh after an early incident that saw Celtic's Leigh Griffiths accused of trampling on Sam Woods of Hamilton.

Disciplinary Rule 204 says: "All recognized football clubs and organizations shall ensure that their officers, team personnel, employees and players behave in an orderly manner at all times during and / or after a match.

"In particular, recognized football clubs and bodies are responsible for ensuring that their officials, team personnel, employees and players refrain from any or a combination of the following: (a) engage in confrontational conduct (b) that it would probably lead or exacerbate or prolong a hostile situation or discussion with the players and / or the team staff of the opposing team and / or the match officials (c) conduct that could otherwise incite the disorder. "

Griffiths will not face any other action on the alleged seal, which was also referred to the Scottish FA compliance officer, and is available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Motherwell.

In the Partick incident, Celtic players faced referee Alan Muir after Thistle received a penalty, but Celtic still advanced 2-1 and will face the Clyde League One team in the fifth round on Sunday.