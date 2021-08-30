CELO, Fantom and Keep3rV1 rally after liquidity mining programs launch By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The cryptocurrency market once again finds itself waiting for some form of catalyst to get the prices moving and this week commenced with the market moving sideways as struggles to find its footing near $48,000.

Several altcoins have managed to break free of the wider market malaise and post impressive gains, giving credence to Cointelegraph’s Markets Pro data intelligence service which is now indicating that altseason has arrived.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CELO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. FTM price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. KP3R price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro