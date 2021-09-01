Celo Co-Founder Marek Olshevsky Wants DeFi Mobile For Everyone By CoinQuora

Celo Co-Founder Marek Olshevsky Wants DeFi Mobile For Everyone



Celo Foundation CTO and Co-founder, Olshevsky, aims to make DeFi available to smartphone users worldwide.

Marek emphasized that DeFi needs to target the mobile market if it wants to expand and grow more in the future.

Celo Foundation stated that they are preparing “MoFi” which allows users to use DeFi on their mobile phones.

In the recent Upbit Developer Conference 2021 (UDC 2021) hosted by Dunamu, Marek Olshevsky shared his sentiments about the future of DeFi on mobile. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of the Celo Foundation, Marek Olshevsky, mentioned that,

We will make decentralized finance (DeFi) mobile-enabled to 6 billion smartphone users worldwide.

To note, Celo is a blockchain payment platform. It supports stablecoins that several central banks collateralized.

DeFi on Mobile for Everyone

Marek emphasized that for

Continue reading on CoinQuora