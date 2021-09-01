Celo Co-Founder Marek Olshevsky Wants DeFi Mobile For Everyone By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Celo Co-Founder Marek Olshevsky Wants DeFi Mobile For Everyone
  • Celo Foundation CTO and Co-founder, Olshevsky, aims to make DeFi available to smartphone users worldwide.
  • Marek emphasized that DeFi needs to target the mobile market if it wants to expand and grow more in the future.
  • Celo Foundation stated that they are preparing “MoFi” which allows users to use DeFi on their mobile phones.

In the recent Upbit Developer Conference 2021 (UDC 2021) hosted by Dunamu, Marek Olshevsky shared his sentiments about the future of DeFi on mobile. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of the Celo Foundation, Marek Olshevsky, mentioned that,

We will make decentralized finance (DeFi) mobile-enabled to 6 billion smartphone users worldwide.

To note, Celo is a blockchain payment platform. It supports stablecoins that several central banks collateralized.

DeFi on Mobile for Everyone

Marek emphasized that for

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR