It looks like congrats are in order to actress Celina Smith. The 12-year-old landed the role of Annie in NBC’s upcoming live production of the classic musical.

According to Deadline, Celina landed the role after producers launched a nationwide virtual search. She shared her excitement for the role and said, “It’s an honor to follow in the footsteps of the talented young ladies who have played Annie before me and I can’t wait to start this journey.”

Celina is known for her role as Rebecca on Tyler Perry’s Nickelodeon show “Young Dylan,” as well as the younger version of Nala in the national touring company of “The Lion King.”

She appeared on the Today Show to share her excitement for the role.

As we previously reported, back in June it was announced that Taraji P. Henson will be fulfilling the role of Miss Hannigan. Since then, other cast members have been revealed, including Nicole Scherzinger, who will play Grace Farrell, the assistant to Daddy Warbucks. Tituss Burgess will play Rooster Miss Hannigan’s brother and Harry Connick Jr. will play Daddy Warbucks.

Back in 2014, Quvenzhané Wallis played the starring role of Annie in the box office hit, which also featured Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Grace Byrne.

“Annie Live!” is scheduled to air on NBC on December 2nd.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Celina Smith Lands The Role Of Annie For NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ appeared first on The Shade Room.