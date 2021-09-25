Celer Network Records a Price Surge of 33.38%, Will CELR hit $1 Soon? By CoinQuora

- CELR scored a price surge to 33.38% in the last 24 hours.
- CELR trades at a bullish price of $0.165906
The crypto market started off in the red. Fortunately, the market is soaring by the day. Celer network (CELR) witnessed a commendable rise in the last 24 hours. In detail, CELR registered a price surge of 33.38% and a circulating supply of 5.95B CELR.
Priced at $0.165906 USD, CELR’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol called Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) is the platform’s underlying algorithm. With this, users may stake their coins for a reward while shifting the duty of verifying transactions to “delegates.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.