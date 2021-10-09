Celer Network Price Surges to Over +23% As Bitcoin Trades to Over $54K By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Celer Network Price Surges to Over +23% As Bitcoin Trades to Over $54K



CELR price surged to over +23%.

trades above $54K.

The crypto world continues to impress its investors with its slowly but surely rise from its bearish position in the past months. In fact, the total crypto market cap of the whole crypto space is now over $2.4 trillion, with a growth rate of +1% in the past 24-hours. Of course, this will not be possible without the help of crypto assets in the crypto space.

Source: Coinmarketcap

The Celer Network (CELR) is one of the virtual assets in the crypto space that contributes to this bullish trend of the market. In detail, CELR was able to record a price surge of over +23% in the past 24 hours. This makes the crypto price boost from $.13 to almost $.19 in a span of one day. Truly, this performance of the CELR network attracts the attention of investors in the crypto space.

At the time of writing, the crypto trades at a bullish price of $.16 per crypto with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $700 million.

Meanwhile, as other cryptos like CELR surge their price to the moon, Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto market. Interestingly, Bitcoin keeps its position above the bullish price of $54k. If this bullish trend continues, Bitcoin might be able to regain its position above $60k. But of course, this event will be possible if the bullish market and investors continue to favor Bitcoin.

