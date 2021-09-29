Celer (CELR) gains 400% after traders embrace its multi-chain ‘cBridge 2.0’ solution By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
2
High transaction costs have been a thorn in the side of investors and developers for more than a decade and the issue became worse in 2021 after the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT) led to record-high levels of activity across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Since the completion of ‘s London hard fork, cross-chain bridges and layer-2 solutions have been revised as options for mitigating the high fees on the Ethereum network. In the past two weeks, Celer, a layer-two scaling solution that utilizes off-chain transaction handling to help increase the throughput capacity of its network, has seen an uptick in user activity.

CELR/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Networks supported by cBridge. Source: Celer Network
Daily transaction volume on cBridge. Source: Celer Network
Average Ethereum gas price. Source: Etherscan
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CELR price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro