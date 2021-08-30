Home Entertainment Celebs With Their TV Partners Vs. Their Real-Life Partners

Celebs With Their TV Partners Vs. Their Real-Life Partners

Bradly Lamb
Onscreen and off, these couples are adorable 🥺.

1.

On TV, Courteney Cox played Monica, Chandler’s love interest on Friends.

In real life, Cox is with longtime partner Johnny McDaid.


George Pimentel / Getty Images

The two have been together for seven years and were reportedly introduced by Ed Sheeran!

2.

On TV, Anthony Anderson plays Dre, Bow’s husband on Black-ish.

In real life, Anderson is married to his high school sweetheart, Alvina Stewart.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

The couple got married in 1995 and have two children together.

3.

On TV, Danielle Fishel played Topanga, Corey’s love interest on Boy Meets World.

In real life, Fishel is married to writer Jensen Karp.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Fishel and Karp met at Calabasas High School, where they were acquaintances. The couple have one child and recently announced that they are expecting their second!

4.

On TV, Kerry Washington played Olivia, Fitz’s and Jake’s love interest on Scandal.

In real life, Washington is married to actor Nnamdi Asomugha.


Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

The pair met on Broadway in 2009 when Washington was performing in a play. They married in 2013 and have three children together.

5.

On TV, Darren Criss played Blaine, Kurt’s love interest on Glee.

In real life, Criss is married to director Mia Swier.


Andreas Rentz / amfAR / Getty Images

The pair met through mutual friends back in 2006 but didn’t start dating until 2010, when they both started working on Glee. Criss and Swier tied the knot in 2019.

6.

On TV, Shanola Hampton played Veronica, Kevin’s wife on Shameless.

In real life, Hampton is married to actor Daren Dukes.


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

The two have been married for over two decades and share a daughter and a son.

7.

On TV, Chris Messina played Danny, Mindy’s love interest on The Mindy Project.

In real life, Messina is with longtime partner Jennifer Todd.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

Messina and Todd have been together for over a decade and have two sons together.

8.

On TV, Sterling K. Brown plays Randall, Beth’s husband on This Is Us.


NBCUniversal, Steve Granitz / Getty Images

In real life, Brown is married to actor Ryan Michelle Bathe.


Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Brown and Bathe met at Stanford, where they lived in the same dorm building and starred in plays together. The two dated on and off through college and after, but finally tied the knot in 2007. They have two sons together.

9.

On TV, Jenna Fischer played Pam, Jim’s love interest on The Office.

In real life, Fischer is married to director Lee Kirk.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Fischer and Kirk met in 2008 when she pitched him an idea for a movie, which he rejected. The two ended up working on another project together and eventually became romantically involved!

10.

On TV, Issa Rae’s character dates Lawrence on Insecure.

In real life, Rae is married to businessperson Louis Diame.


Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Rae keeps her relationship with Diame really private, but she recently posted about their secret wedding on Instagram. 

11.

On TV, Eric Stonestreet played Cam, Mitch’s husband on Modern Family.

In real life, Stonestreet is engaged to nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.


Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

The couple, who got engaged this month, met at a charity event in Kansas City, Missouri, five years ago.

12.

On TV, Daniel Dae Kim played Jin-Soo, Sun-Hwa’s husband on Lost.


ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

In real life, Kim is married to Mia Rhee.


Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

The couple have been married since 1993 and have two grown sons. 

13.

On TV, Sherri Saum played Lena, Stef’s wife on The Fosters.

In real life, Saum is married to actor Kamar de los Reyes.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Saum and Reyes met on the set of One Life to Live. The pair have twin boys, John and Michael.

14.

On TV, Noah Reid played Patrick, David’s love interest on Schitt’s Creek.

In real life, Reid is married to Clare Stone.

15.

On TV, Gina Rodriguez played Jane, Rafael’s and Michael’s love interest on Jane the Virgin.

In real life, Rodriguez is married to actor Joe LoCicero.


Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

The couple originally met on the set of Jane the Virgin when LoCicero guest-starred in Season 2. They ran into each other at the gym six months later, and the rest is history! Rodriguez and LoCicero were married in 2019.

16.

On TV, Lauren Graham played Lorelai, Luke’s love interest on Gilmore Girls.

In real life, Graham is with longtime partner actor Peter Krause.


Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Graham and Krause met years ago while playing siblings on Parenthood. They spend a lot of time with Krause’s son and recently adopted a puppy, Mochi! 

17.

On TV, Samira Wiley played Poussey, Soso’s love interest on Orange Is the New Black.

In real life, Wiley is married to producer and writer Lauren Morelli.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Wiley and Morelli met and became friends on the set of Orange Is the New Black. While working on the show, Wiley helped Morelli come out, and the two have been together since. They recently welcomed their first baby in May!

18.

On TV, Leighton Meester played Blair, Chuck’s love interest on Gossip Girl.

In real life, Meester is married to actor Adam Brody.


Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

Meester and Brody became friends after bumping into each other a few times over the years. They publicly acknowledged their relationship for the first time in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014. The couple have two young children together.

19.

On TV, Hannah Simone played Cece, Schmidt’s love interest on New Girl.

In real life, Simone is married to photographer Jesse Giddings.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The two have been pretty private about the origins of their relationship, but a source close to them revealed that they got married in an intimate ceremony in 2016 and have one child together. 

20.

On TV, Aubrey Plaza played April, Andy’s love interest on Parks and Recreation.

In real life, Plaza is married to screenwriter Jeff Baena.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Plaza and Baena have been together since 2011 but tied the knot earlier this year. The couple have worked together multiple times, and Plaza has starred in two of Baena’s films: Life After Beth and The Little Hours.

21.

On TV, America Ferrera played Amy, Jonah’s love interest on Superstore.

In real life, Ferrera is married to actor Ryan Piers Williams.


Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

The two met a long time ago, when Williams cast Ferrera, and starred alongside her, in a student film in college. The pair began dating in 2005 and married in 2011. They have collaborated professionally several times and recently founded an activism group together.

22.

On TV, Richa Moorjani plays Kamala, Prashant’s love interest on Never Have I Ever.

In real life, Moorjani is married to Bharat Rishi Moorjani.

