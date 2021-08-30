Celebs With Their TV Partners Vs. Their Real-Life Partners

Onscreen and off, these couples are adorable 🥺.
In real life, Cox is with longtime partner Johnny McDaid.
2.
On TV, Anthony Anderson plays Dre, Bow’s husband on Black-ish.
In real life, Anderson is married to his high school sweetheart, Alvina Stewart.
3.
On TV, Danielle Fishel played Topanga, Corey’s love interest on Boy Meets World.
In real life, Fishel is married to writer Jensen Karp.
4.
On TV, Kerry Washington played Olivia, Fitz’s and Jake’s love interest on Scandal.
In real life, Washington is married to actor Nnamdi Asomugha.
5.
On TV, Darren Criss played Blaine, Kurt’s love interest on Glee.
In real life, Criss is married to director Mia Swier.
6.
On TV, Shanola Hampton played Veronica, Kevin’s wife on Shameless.
In real life, Hampton is married to actor Daren Dukes.
7.
On TV, Chris Messina played Danny, Mindy’s love interest on The Mindy Project.
In real life, Messina is with longtime partner Jennifer Todd.
8.
On TV, Sterling K. Brown plays Randall, Beth’s husband on This Is Us.
In real life, Brown is married to actor Ryan Michelle Bathe.
9.
On TV, Jenna Fischer played Pam, Jim’s love interest on The Office.
In real life, Fischer is married to director Lee Kirk.
10.
On TV, Issa Rae’s character dates Lawrence on Insecure.
In real life, Rae is married to businessperson Louis Diame.
11.
On TV, Eric Stonestreet played Cam, Mitch’s husband on Modern Family.
In real life, Stonestreet is engaged to nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.
12.
On TV, Daniel Dae Kim played Jin-Soo, Sun-Hwa’s husband on Lost.
In real life, Kim is married to Mia Rhee.
13.
On TV, Sherri Saum played Lena, Stef’s wife on The Fosters.
In real life, Saum is married to actor Kamar de los Reyes.
14.
On TV, Noah Reid played Patrick, David’s love interest on Schitt’s Creek.
In real life, Reid is married to Clare Stone.
15.
On TV, Gina Rodriguez played Jane, Rafael’s and Michael’s love interest on Jane the Virgin.
In real life, Rodriguez is married to actor Joe LoCicero.
16.
On TV, Lauren Graham played Lorelai, Luke’s love interest on Gilmore Girls.
In real life, Graham is with longtime partner actor Peter Krause.
17.
On TV, Samira Wiley played Poussey, Soso’s love interest on Orange Is the New Black.
In real life, Wiley is married to producer and writer Lauren Morelli.
18.
On TV, Leighton Meester played Blair, Chuck’s love interest on Gossip Girl.
In real life, Meester is married to actor Adam Brody.
19.
On TV, Hannah Simone played Cece, Schmidt’s love interest on New Girl.
In real life, Simone is married to photographer Jesse Giddings.
20.
On TV, Aubrey Plaza played April, Andy’s love interest on Parks and Recreation.
In real life, Plaza is married to screenwriter Jeff Baena.
21.
On TV, America Ferrera played Amy, Jonah’s love interest on Superstore.
In real life, Ferrera is married to actor Ryan Piers Williams.
22.
On TV, Richa Moorjani plays Kamala, Prashant’s love interest on Never Have I Ever.
In real life, Moorjani is married to Bharat Rishi Moorjani.
