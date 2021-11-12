Celebs With Careers Outside Entertainment Industry

…he left Hollywood to become a stay-at-home parent to his two children following the death of his wife, Anne, in 1991. In 2005, Moranis told USA Today, “I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97. I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”



Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

