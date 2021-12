Celebs Who Met Their Famous Crushes

Christopher Polk / Getty Images



Emma got the chance to meet Leo, her biggest childhood crush, when he presented her Best Actress award at the Oscars. “He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.”