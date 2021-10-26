Celebs Who Dressed In Tiger King Costumes For Halloween 2020: Photos – Hollywood Life

From Kim Kardashian’s Carole Baskin costume, to Tyga’s Joe Exotic ensemble, Tiger King proved popular on Halloween 2020! Here are the best celeb looks.

Tiger King took the world by storm when it dropped on Netflix in early 2020, so it’s no surprise the wacky characters from the popular docu-series served as some major inspiration for Halloween that year. Whether it was flower crowns a la Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic‘s now-iconic mullet, or simply dressing in tiger costumes, some of our favorite celebs got super creative when putting their looks together. Here are some of the best!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her family are no strangers to going all out for Halloween! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has dressed her sweet youngsters — North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West — in some fantastic group costumes over the years, but this might be one of our favorites! The KKW Beauty founder dressed up as Carole Baskin, donning a long, blonde wig, a flower crown, and a leopard print blouse! Her four kiddos aka her kittens were dressed as tigers, while her longtime pal, Jonathan Cheban, took on the role of Joe Exotic, sporting a bleach blonde wig, mustache and sparkling blue top.

Larsa Pippen

Former Kardashian insider Larsa Pippen donned a cute cat suit for Halloween in 2020! She was spotted heading to a party with some pals in the figure-hugging tiger-inspired costume alongside two pals who were also dressed like big cats, and a male friend who took on the role of Joe Exotic with a blonde wig and ‘mo.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and her Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest went all out for Halloween in 2020. One of the best looks from the year’s themed episode of the daytime talk show was the Tiger King inspired ensemble. Ryan dressed as Joe Exotic while Kelly channeled Carole Baskin — iconic!

Maci Bookout

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout also got her family involved in a Tiger King themed costume! “We are not going to apologize for being the best at Halloween every year, we are a competitive family,” she captioned her post, and honestly, she’s not wrong! The reality star stunned as Carole Baskin in a flowy, floral blouse, blue jewelry and a flower crown, but it was her eldest son, Bentley who totally stole the show! The middle schooler was dressed as Joe and totally committed to the costume with a mullet, moustache, and sparkly blue button-down!

Tyga

Tyga King 🐯 pic.twitter.com/8PcTgXVDDN — T-Raww (@Tyga) November 1, 2020

Two iconic tigers in one photo! Rapper Tyga took inspiration from the Netflix docco, opting to dress as Joe in a blue and black sprarkly blouse, white jeans, and a bleach blonde mullet. He even cuddled up to a plush toy tiger when posing for photos!

Brittany Aldean

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean went further than just dressing up — they filmed a whole music video! The country star filmed a video set to Joe Exotic’s ballad “I Saw A Tiger” and totally dressed the part while lip syncing and playing his guitar in an expansive field. The pair’s kids also helped out, with Memphis dressing as a white tiger while Navy looked the part as Carole Baskin!