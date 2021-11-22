Celebs Show Out On The 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Tonight was a star-studded event as celebrities showed up to attend the 2021 American Music Awards. The men and women left no room for error in their fly ensembles. When I say the stars understood the assignment and looked terrific on the red carpet, don’t take my word for it. Check out the looks below!

The show’s host, Cardi B, had not one but two red carpet looks. Wearing a black Schiaparelli gown, Cardi took a page out of Ye’s book by wearing a mask in the second look. This is a first for Cardi and even wearing a gold mask, she still killed it.

Also wearing black was Coi Leray. The “Favorite female hip-hop artist” nominee switched up her relaxed look and popped out wearing a sequin gown that fit her body just right!

Gunna held it down for the fellas and kept it simple, wearing a red velvet suit. The rapper is also nominated for “Favorite hip-hop song” for the track “Lemonade” by Internet Money, featuring himself, Don Toliver, and NAV.

JoJo showed off a lot of skin in her silver Usama Ishtay gown. Over 2,000 Roommates commented on the post, applauding her look. One commented, “Come “through, girl!!! She looks fire!”

Another singer who looked fire was Chloe Bailey. We all know Chloe is proud of her body and isn’t afraid to show it. Wearing a black gown with a high split, the Roommates said she gave just enough!

