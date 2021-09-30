Celebs React To Britney Spears’s Conservatorship News

“#BritneySpears is free.”

Celebrities, public figures, activists, and fans are reveling in Britney Spears’ recent legal victory, after a Los Angeles judge suspended the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator.


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Yesterday’s ruling was the latest in an ongoing battle to end Britney’s conservatorship, which has allowed Jamie to control her personal decisions and estate for more than 13 years.


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

The singer’s attorneys appointed John Zabel, a certified public accountant, to replace Jamie as a temporary conservator, until the next hearing on November 12, when the judge is expected to decide whether to terminate the conservatorship for good.

While Britney’s legal team pushes to end the conservatorship in court, #FreeBritney advocates are doing the same through in-person demonstrations and online. Their celebratory social media posts following Jamie’s suspension surfaced alongside others from artists like Cher, Bette Midler, Dionne Warwick, and more.

“Thank God,” Cher tweeted, saying she has prayed for this outcome “[for] years,” and noting that she’s “more than thrilled” for Britney.

Thank God✨🌟✨
I’ve Talked &amp; 🙏🏻🙏🏻‘d About This 4 YEARS👏🏼.
IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER🎂‼️
BLESS OUR SUPER 🌟
#FREEBRITNEY


@cher / Via Twitter: @cher

“#BritneySpears is free,” acknowledged Bette in another post. “Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard.”

#BritneySpears is free. Congratulations to everyone who helped bring this about, especially Britney, who, after 13 years in the wilderness, never gave up until she was finally heard.


@BetteMidler / Via Twitter: @BetteMidler

“This is wonderful news. She can now breathe,” Dionne wrote, before adding, “Congratulations, Britney! Enjoy your life!”

This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life! 🥰 https://t.co/QjTECNuwrT


@dionnewarwick / Via Twitter: @dionnewarwick

La Toya Jackson, Vanessa Carlton, and The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams also responded to the news of Jamie’s removal as head of Britney’s conservatorship.


@latoyajackson / Via Twitter: @latoyajackson

Free Britney!!!! I’m so thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice is finally coming to this brilliant lady. Oh and the Jenny Eliscu Netflix documentary was so well done and hopefully helped support her at this very important time.


@VanessaCarlton / Via Twitter: @VanessaCarlton

Sam Asghari, Britney’s fiancé, celebrated the ruling with a simple message shared on his Instagram Story. “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

Britney, meanwhile, posted an Instagram video of herself steering an airplane for the first time and captioned it, “On cloud 9 right now,” which some people interpreted as her response to Jamie’s suspension.

You can learn more about Britney’s conservatorship, and legal battle to terminate it, here.

