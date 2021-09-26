Celebs Caught Lying

Yikes, these moments make me uneasy.
3.
When Olivia Jade posed for fake rowing pictures, as part of her and her mother Lori Loughlin’s involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal:
4.
When Kylie Jenner infamously kept lying about her lips being natural, which sparked a huge pop culture moment and led to the creation of her now-iconic lip kit.
5.
When Bill Clinton lied about his affair with Monica Lewinsky and, well, we all know how big that was:
6.
When James Frey lied to Oprah — and readers — about his memoir, A Million Little Pieces.
7.
When the entire phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift leaked, proving that Kanye and Kim Kardashian lied about Taylor approving the “Famous” lyric that referred to her as a “bitch.”
8.
When comedian Steve Rannazzisi lied about surviving the 9/11 attacks. He later admitted it was a lie.
11.
When Brian Williams lied about being in an aircraft “hit by RPG fire” in Iraq when he was really in a different helicopter:
12.
When Paris Hilton told Larry King she had never done drugs — only ADD medication — but was arrested for possession of cocaine:
13.
When Jack White got caught lying about bandmate Meg White, who he used to call his “sister,” when she was actually his WIFE:
14.
When Lance Armstrong lied about using performance-enhancing drugs:
15.
When the Washington Post published a list of 30,000+ lies that Donald Trump told during his presidency:
16.
When Martha Stewart lied to authorities about insider trading and iconically went to prison for five months:
18.
When Elizabeth Holmes said her blood-testing machine could accurately run thousands of tests from just a single drop of blood, knowing it could. This was exposed by journalist John Carreyrou’s, who wrote a scathing piece on her company, Theranos.
19.
And lastly, when Hilaria Baldwin pretended she was Spanish:
Did we miss any celeb lies? Let me know in the comments below!
