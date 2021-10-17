Celebs Breaking Red Carpet Rules

Because it’s all in the name of fashion.

When it comes to the red carpet, you never know what you might see. And often times, pretty much anything goes.

Celebrities have been pushing the limits of fashion by stepping outside of the box over the years. So, who says you have to follow the traditional red carpet rules? These famous faces have proven you don’t need to in order to make a style statement.

Check out some of the most memorable looks below:

1.

To start, that time Lady Gaga wore a head-to-toe outfit completely made of meat to the MTV Video Music Awards:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

When Megan Fox wore this sheer dress that left little to the imagination:


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

3.

Or how about when Lil Kim wore a mermaid-inspired purple jumpsuit and matching pasty to complete the look:


Mitchell Gerber / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

4.

That time Machine Gun Kelly accessorized his ensemble by painting his tongue black:


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

5.

When Miley Cyrus went nearly nude in this metallic number:


C Flanigan / Getty Images

6.

That time when Lil Nas X pulled out all the stops with a golden set of armor:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

7.

How about when Julia Roberts kept it super relaxed with bare feet instead of shoes:


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

8.

And that time Kristen Stewart ditched her heels in the middle of her red carpet stroll:


Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

9.

When Bjork rocked this iconic dress resembling a swan:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

This sparkly see-through gown made famous by Rihanna:


Lars Niki / Corbis via Getty Images

11.

When Celine Dion wore a classic all-white suit backwards:

12.

That time when Macy Gray became a walking billboard for her new album:


Rj Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

That time Zoë Kravitz sported a revealing mesh metal Saint Laurent gown:


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

14.

When Katy Perry brought the glow with some light-up accents:


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

15.

That time Gwen Stefani brought out her sci-fi side with an out-of-this-world fit complete with icy blue space buns:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

16.

This eccentric VMA outfit where Nicki Minaj had a little bit of everything and more:


Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

17.

Finally, this show-stealing outfit featuring two looks in one:


Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

What red carpet look would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments!

