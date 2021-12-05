Celebrity Stalker Stories

People have been known to crowd outside of Justin’s Beverly Hills home in the hopes of snagging a photo or hug from the singer. In 2020, he took to Instagram to air out his frustrations, writing, “How can you convince yourself it’s not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment. This is not a hotel. It’s my home.”

Back in 2013, Justin experienced a truly terrifying encounter with a then-41-year-old stalker who wanted to castrate and murder him. Mark Staake and his nephew, Tanner Ruane (23), were caught in New York City while planning to castrate Justin with garden spears and then murder him. They were apparently operating on orders from 45-year-old Dana Martin, who said his reasoning for wanting to castrate and kill Justin wasn’t “just so people will know who I am. It’s because he changed, and that made me angry.”