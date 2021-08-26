Celebrity Secret Babies — Pics – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Emily VanCamp, Constance Wu and Mindy Kaling are a few of the many stars who were able to keep their pregnancies under wraps until they gave birth — see some of the most shocking right here.

Celebrities like Emily VanCamp, Constance Wu, Emmy Rossum, Emily Maynard, Billie Lourd, Kylie Jenner, and Iggy Azalea may be in a major spotlight most of the time but it doesn’t mean they can’t keep a huge secret, like having a baby, if they want to! These ladies are just some of the many stars who have shocked fans with a reported or confirmed birth announcement in recent years. Whether they were welcoming their first child or adding to their brood, there have been plenty of clever and careful parents in the film, television, and music industry who wanted to keep their precious and important life change private and we’re taking a look at some of the most memorable right here.

Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman

Emily shocked her fans when she announced on Aug. 26, 2021 that she and husband Josh Bowman had secretly welcomed their first child, a daughter named Iris. The Revenge star shared the big news with an adorable picture of Iris gripping her finger, as well as some never-before-seen pictures from her pregnancy. “Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” Emily wrote. “Our hearts are full.”

Emmy Rossum

Emily Rossum delivered a pleasant surprise on May 25, 2021, after delivering another surprise (literally) the day before: the Shameless star is a mom! Not only did the 34-year-old actress reveal surprising news that she welcomed her first ever child with husband Sam Esmail, but she also posted never-before-seen maternity photos (since the baby bump was a secret and all). You can see them here and here! “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world,” Emmy captioned one of the maternity posts.

Constance Wu

Constance welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner in the summer of 2020, according to E! News. The breaking news made headlines in Dec. 2020 and was a major surprise considering the actress was out of the spotlight for most of the year. Her last public appearance before the birth was in Feb. 2020 when she showed up on the red carpet of the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards. She was also very quiet on social media throughout the year.

“They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy,” a source told the outlet about the couple’s feelings on their new addition.

Emily Maynard

Emily shocked many people when she announced she was expecting her fifth child with husband Tyler Johnson on Oct. 16. Just one day later, the Bachelorette star made an even bigger announcement when her baby girl was welcomed into the world. “baby #5….oh heavenly day….” she captioned an Instagram video that showed her at the hospital the moment the new addition arrived, which can be seen below. “{thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines ❤️} @mtylerjohnson.”

Emily and Tyler already share three sons, including Jennings, 5, Gibson, 4, and Gatlin, 2. She also has a 15-year-old daughter Josephine, whom she shared with the late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, is one of the latest celebrities to reveal that she secretly welcomed a baby in 2020. The 41-year-old The Mindy Project actress confirmed she welcomed her second child, son Spencer, on Sept. 3. But she waited until an Oct. 8 appearance on The Late Show to break the news. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Mindy revealed to Stephen Colbert. “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people..It’s true,” she added, as the late night host exclaimed, “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

Thanks to most stars staying under the radar and in quarantine for most of 2020, Mindy was able to hide her baby bump from fans. As with her first pregnancy in 2017, Mindy has not named who the father of her child is, raising her family as a proud single mom. She gave birth to daughter Katherine “Kit” Kaling in Dec. 2017, with Mindy staying secretive about her exact arrival date. This time around at least fans know her son’s birthdate.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd surprised the world when she announced the arrival of son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell presumably with fiancé Austen Rydell, also 28. “Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” she captioned an adorable photo of the baby’s feet, adding several blue heart and crown emojis. The Scream Queens alum didn’t announce her pregnancy prior to the photo, however, got engaged to Austin in June 2020.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s pregnancy with her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 2, was one that was rumored and reported but never confirmed until three days after her birth, on Super Bowl Sunday, nevertheless. The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Feb. 4, 2018 to share a video she made of her pregnancy journey along with a special message to fans that explained why she decided to keep everything a secret up until that point.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” she wrote in the message. “my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.” You can read the full message above.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy had everyone in awe when she announced the birth of a son with Playboi Carti, 23, on June 10. She took to her Instagram story to share a straightforward message that read, “I have a son. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words,” she concluded without going into any further detail.

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz, 48, proved she’s up to bigger and more important things since she quit acting when she shared the surprise birth announcement of her and husband Benji Madden‘s daughter on Jan. 3. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” she revealed in an Instagram message before admitting that the little girl “has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Cameron continued the message by explaining she wants to protect her “little one’s” privacy and won’t be posting pictures of her. You can read the full message above.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel, 38, and Justin Timberlake, 39, didn’t confirm their baby news themselves, but their pal Brian McKnight did! The R&B singer admitted that the couple, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their second child in July. “Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” Brian EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music. And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig, 47, hinted that she was going to become a mother soon on the Mother’s Day episode of Saturday Night Live in May but the news wasn’t confirmed until the following month when E! News reported that the comedienne and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.

Richard Gere & Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere, 71, and wife Alejandra Silva, 37, welcomed a second child at their New York apartment earlier this year, according to ¡Hola! magazine. The child is reportedly a boy. They are already parents to a boy named Alexander, who was born in 2019.

Jessica Chastain & Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain, 43, and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 38, reportedly became parents of a child back in 2018. In March, she was spotted with a baby carrier strapped to her chest during an outing, prompting speculation that they recently welcomed a second child.

Amanda Schull

Amanda Schull, 42, and husband George Lewis kept their first child under wraps before announcing the birth in March. The Center Stage and Suits actress shared the happy news of a new son in an Instagram post that included a screenshot of a People article about the birth. “My latest project,” she wrote alongside it.

Elijah Wood & Mette-Marie Kongsved

Elijah Wood, 39, confirmed that he became a father during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in Feb. He explained that he and his girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved found out about the pregnancy on Christmas Eve 2018. “I haven’t had a cigarette since [Christmas Eve]’,” he said in the interview. “And that night, I found out we were pregnant. On Christmas Eve.”