Celebrity Pairs Who Had Off-The-Charts Chemistry

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

The common thread here is being hot.

Table of Contents

Autumn got you in a state of yearning? Oh, just me? Any-who — either way — I decided to round up some of the steamiest, most romantic, literally-makes-you-weak-in-the-knees celebrity pairs (both on-screen and off) that are sure to scratch that “an old woman experiences pain and yearning” itch you have.

Of course, these are in no particular order, and range anywhere from “so explicit I chose to redact it” to palpable pining. Proceed with caution — there’s tears, sexual tension, and aggressive heartbreak bellow!

View this video on YouTube


A24 / Pitchfork / Via youtube.com

This scene is all about what’s left unsaid!!! And nothing I say or do can justly emphasize the way André’s character looks at Trevante’s. As you know, the Oscar-winning drama follows Chiron throughout three defining stages of his life in Miami, as he navigates his sexuality and identity, community, and what it means to be a man. To say the coming-of-age, LGBTQ+ film is emotional and grounded is the understatement of the decade, and for a truly stellar, heartbreaking display of chemistry between actors — look no further than Moonlight. (And don’t get me started on its exquisite final scene.)


20th Century Fox / Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures

Sans exaggeration, entire epics and odes could be written to the sizzling chemistry between these two New Girl stars. If you don’t want to believe me, or haven’t had the absolute pleasure of watching the show, or just blatantly refuse to accept the smallest piece of evidence above, here’s something for you: When it became clear how palpable the actors’ chemistry truly was in Season 1, they were directed to have as little physical contact as possible because it was thought to be “too distracting” to the rest of the series. Sorry, but which of your other faves can claim that feat?!

View this video on YouTube


Amazon Prime Video / Via youtube.com

Before you ask, no, I have not recovered from the “I love you” and “It’ll pass” interaction and still plan on suing for emotional distress. Phoebe’s sophomore series follows the titular Fleabag as she comes to terms with using sex as an unhealthy coping mechanism for her trauma. But, it’s in the second season where she and her chemistry with The Hot Priest shine — making that ending scene that much more heart-wrenching. So, naturally, I linked the confessional scene because it is — inarguably, undoubtedly, and without contestation — the steamiest moment in the show. As a bonus, for all you Priest truthers out there, here’s a compilation of him being hot for seven straight minutes. (And, ahem, as an aside, shout-out to Phoebe’s chemistry with Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey and Damien Molony in her first-ever show, the criminally underrated Crashing.)

View this video on YouTube


BBC America / Via youtube.com

Sorry to everyone else, but Sandra and Jodie’s turn as Eve and Villanelle, respectively, marked the birth of the enemies-to-lovers trope. The psychological thriller-comedy from BBC America sees a mutual obsession blossom between Sandra’s meticulous MI5 security operative and Jodie’s talented, if completely batshit, assassin. What makes this series — which is heading into its fourth and final season next year — compelling and engrossing is not just its whip-smart premise, but also the push-and-pull of the two leads’ intoxicating fascination, attraction, and fear of one another. Both actors have spoken about the “palpable chemistry” on set.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

For those who have yet to catch up to the Season 5 Part 1 drop in September, I will spare you any spoiling details (but, if you know, you sadly know). However, spoilers aside, Tokyo and Rio stand out as one of the sole enigmatic and compelling couples in the otherwise extremely serious, high-stakes Spanish heist drama. Tokyo’s playful flirtatiousness attracts Rio’s light nature, and — on the polar opposite side — their mutual darkness, resolve, and stubbornness complement each other to no end as it becomes clear early on that the two would do absolutely anything and everything for each other. Oh, and — like everyone else on this list — they are simply very hot, making them even hotter when they are together.

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

First of all, Manny is off-the-charts fine. Like, stops your breath every time he steps into view on the screen type of fine. Before I get too off-track and start looking up Manny fan-cams…this far-too-early canceled dramedy sees a group of struggling moms unwittingly fall into a huge money laundering criminal enterprise headed by a dangerous (and untouchable) grown-up bad boy kingpin (played by Manny, obv). From the way his character Rio says “Elizabeth” to the way they simply look at each other, they share, without a shred of doubt in my mind, the steamiest moments on TV — an absolutely ridiculous and amazing achievement given they don’t have too many physical scenes.

View this video on YouTube


The CW / Via youtube.com

Klaus and Caroline were — surprisingly and refreshingly — such a hot and unexpected couple. Of the TVD franchise, they remain the most underrated pair, and yes, the hill I choose to die on is that they should have ended up together. There was literally so much raw, sexual energy between them, it was practically obscene. Even after [major spoilers about The Originals and Legacies here], it was clear that the love and chemistry between them transcended time.

View this video on YouTube


The CW / Via youtube.com

C’mon, y’all have to know this couple would be on here! From their adolescent shyness to their often explosive passion for each other, I don’t think any other on-screen romance ever paralleled this push-and-pull of young teen love. PLUS, this romance happens to satisfy many of my favorite tropes, including “opposites attract” and “bookish, brooding bad boy who is nice only to me” — the latter of which is like four tropes rolled into one. Of course, this TV chemistry was aided by the fact that Alexis and Milo dated for four years until their relationship ended in 2006. And because I know you’ll be looking up their most memorable interactions, here’s a compilation of their 15 best moments.

View this video on YouTube


FX / Via youtube.com

I have yet to meet a single soul with such bitterness in their heart that they genuinely don’t like this couple. And, if I do come across a hater at some point, I will beg them to submit themselves to a study. In all seriousness though, Angel and Papi won my heart within the very first minutes of the inklings of their romance. Through hardship and success, they are each other’s rock and support system (literally, don’t get me started on how Papi is the IDEAL man). And it doesn’t hurt that their physical chemistry is out of this world. 


HBO, Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Duh, this goes without saying. These HBO alums are a literal couple, so, naturally, their chemistry is off-the-charts — a perfect mix of equal parts adorable, hilarious, and hot. Whether on the red carpet or this random 12-minute Game of Thrones: The Musical sketch with Coldplay where they literally heat up the room with just their intense gazing at each other, they’re always prepared to make us swoon. Not to mention their on-screen chemistry which, of course, predated and eventually transformed into their IRL romance.

View this video on YouTube


Sephora / Dior / Via youtube.com

OK, hear me out. I first had the honor of stumbling upon this video several years ago, and, most truthfully, I have been a wreck ever since. Robert Pattinson is, of course, Hollywood’s most beloved and hottest resident weirdo. Camille Rowe is a French model who has previously been on the cover of Playboy. Put them together in an elevator, add a black-and-white filter and some dangerously flirtatious music — et voilà — the steamiest commercial for a fragrance, nay, any product, to date. His hand on her neck! Then their interlocking fingers! The bedroom eyes! Whatever they’re selling (a hot-and-heavy make-out in an elevator with a sexy stranger?) I’m buying.

View this video on YouTube


Carousel Productions / Via youtube.com

Fine, fine, I’ll be honest — I haven’t seen this movie for the better part of a decade after it dropped in 2011, at the arguable height of when Ryan Gosling had (still has, TBH) everyone by their throat. HOWEVER, I cannot and will not forget the way Emma and Ryan made me feel many, many [redacted] things at the time of my viewing. And, personally, as a hopeless romantic and lover of all rom-com tropes, the no-strings-attached to wait-I-actually-have-feelings-for-you pipeline gets me every. damn. time.

View this video on YouTube


20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Can I really call this a list of celeb pairs with intense chemistry without including one of the foremost on-screen couples? There’s a reason the movie absolutely dominated at the Oscars! Kate and Leonardo — as always — acted with their whole being. Whatever your thoughts on some of its cheesy aspects, you cannot deny the iconicity of this classic! Nor the foggy car scene, which has since entered the cultural zeitgeist as an absolute tour de force. (As it should!)

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

Two words: hot. tub. From Anna of the North’s “Lovers” playing in the background to Peter saying, “You are impossible,” this scene (and that kiss, whew!) simply exemplifies top-tier on-screen romance. Lana’s LJ and Noah’s Peter presented one of the best instances of chemistry in a teen rom-com I’ve seen in a hot minute (pun intentional). Based on Jenny Han’s series of novels of the same name, these two executed the fake-dating-to-real-dating trope with immaculate precision and good ol’ earnest adolescent yearning. I’m hereby demanding more films like this one, so look out for a petition from me soon!

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

I will never stop talking about this underrated Netflix film! Part anti-rom-com, part televised self-help novel, this movie tracks the unraveling of a serious relationship and one woman’s (Gina) journey toward healing. It has, without a shadow of doubt in my mind, one of the most intimate and blazing (literally, in the form of a joint) sex scenes of all time!

View this video on YouTube


Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

Ah, young love! I don’t think I need to go too deep into this one, since these two broke the internet when a handful of pics of them making out in a car went viral. On and off the carpet, and now on and off-screen, any casual observer can see their deep love for each other (while they’ve been romantically linked, they haven’t directly spoken on their relationship — regardless, even their platonic love is palpable)! For now, let’s just count down the days until Spider-Man: No Way Home.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

No, I have not yet recuperated from the ending of The Haunting of Bly Manor, please stop asking. Regardless, Dani and Jamie invented gay yearning and their 1980s-era England wardrobe is *chef’s kiss.* Fun fact: A friend who is also LGBTQ+ and who watched the series before me hilariously (and distressingly) gaslit me into thinking that these characters don’t ever actually explore their romance despite their obvious chemistry. Needless to say, I am incredibly glad that was not the case, and also a bit mortified I actually believed her.

View this video on YouTube


NBC / Via youtube.com

Right off the bat, let’s address these characters’ age difference — something that deterred the two (especially Jeff) from pursuing a real relationship with each other and that *spoiler alert* ultimately led to them to not end up together (for very good reasons). However, no one can deny the truly electric chemistry between these two (ahem, every time Jeff calls Annie “Milady”). From their furtive glances to their passionate back-and-forths, they’re definitely up there — along with New Girl‘s Jess and Nick — in terms of sitcom couple royalty. For all the shippers out there, check out the 22-minute compilation of all their shared moments above.

View this video on YouTube


Hulu / BBC / Via youtube.com

Based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, the Hulu serial adaptation would, quite frankly, be impossible if Daisy and Paul did not mesh well as the heartbreaking, dysfunctional couple that is Marianne and Connell. The push and pull of their story is kind of like Love, Rosie — only if it were Irish, in cool-toned shots, and sadder. Oh, and don’t get me started on how seamlessly they go from breath-hitching hot to painstakingly pining.

View this video on YouTube


Klaire Clarieq / Netflix / Via youtube.com

I am well aware that the word “hot” can be applied to every pair on this list, but if there was ever a time to use it, it would be right now — to describe Kaz and Inej’s chemistry. Affectionately known as Kanej, the characters — who first appear in author Leigh Bardugo’s Six of Crows duology — don’t actually have any physical scenes together in the series, which has already been renewed for a second season (thank the Lord). Regardless, anyone who’s seen the show can surely attest to their hot-and-cold, semi-demure attraction toward each other. Once again, it’s all in the glances and the tension between them! You can argue all you want, but it shan’t be with me!

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

I would be extremely remiss not to include these two on my list! Say what you want about General Kirigan (ahem, Darkling) being a (spoiler) power-hungry killer, but, like, does that stop me from thirsting over him? No, definitely not. (Literally, “if the darkling bad why so sexy?”) Anyway, Jessie and Ben hit the nail on the head with this couple, which was already so rich in romance tropes from Leigh’s trilogy series of the same name. I have no words to describe the power these two hold over me, so I’ll just leave it at this: I need Season 2 yesterday!

View this video on YouTube


Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

You can’t tell me that every scene with them isn’t absolutely pulsating with electricity! In this particular clip, their characters’ banter is a perfect mix of playful and sexy — with Jennifer delivering her lines in a sultry, breathy kind of whisper and George deploying his with his signature baritone voice. What’s more, the Oscar-nominated crime dramedy features both of the stars in one of their arguable primes — ahead of their more high-profile career moments: George before his turn as the suave Danny Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven and Jennifer pre-“Jenny from the Block.” I mean, really, just do yourself a favor and watch this movie if you haven’t already!

View this video on YouTube


Movieclips / TriStar Pictures / Via youtu.be

This example literally merits no explanation. The 1998 classic features a young Catherine and Antonio being hot (as always, but this time together). A timeless action-adventure comedy, there’s masks (duh!), fighting (only natural), a rousing Spanish soundtrack (of course), and a steamy romance (yay!). Also — and most importantly — there’s a mix of enemies-to-lovers and fighting-as-sexual-tension tropes. I mean, come on (!!!), truly, what more could you ask for from a movie or its romantic leads?

View this video on YouTube


HBO Max / CBS / Via youtube.com

Rewatching this beloved ’90s sitcom as an adult made incredibly clear the levels of innuendo between Fran and Max that completely went over my head as a child. These two were absolutely unabashed (and filthy!) in their desire for each other. And, it must be said, Ms. Fine truly was the original hot girl. (The category is body, as well as ‘fits.) Anyway, this sitcom wouldn’t be the comedy goldmine that it is without Max’s constant bumbling shyness toward Fran and her subsequent coy teasing of his boyish behavior. Every couple of episodes these two would make-out and then move on, leading to a beyond-frustrating (yet also very hot) tension throughout the show’s six-season run. 

View this video on YouTube


Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

Once again — no! explanation! necessary! These stars portrayed their characters’ romance so well, rumors about an IRL relationship followed them for years. The period film avoids falling into the damsel in distress trope and sweeps you off your feet with its perfect blend of adventure and romance. And, if you need more convincing, one look at Eve’s face when she catches Rick post-clean-up will tell you all there is to know. You can’t ask me to pick a top pick for this list, but this would definitely be up there!

27.

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas as El Mariachi and Carolina in Desperado.

View this video on YouTube


Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com

OK, let’s be honest, is it even possible for Salma and Antonio to not have chemistry with someone — much less, together? I think not, but I’ll entertain you regardless. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Antonio fondly reflected on his “immediate” chemistry with Salma. And while Salma called Antonio “an absolute gentleman” in a 2021 conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast, she admitted that she had a rough time with the film’s sex scene — which she said was “demanded by the studio when they saw the chemistry.” The 1995 neo-Western Bonnie-and-Clyde-esque film is widely hailed as Salma’s breakout role, and it’s clear to see why.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

I’ll admit — I was a bit late to shipping Guznadia, and it took a very, very long time for Guzmán to get in my good graces. (I still hold firm to the belief that no man will ever deserve Nadia!) And while — spoiler alert — he has since fallen out of my good graces following whatever the hell he was doing in Season 4 after their breakup, their chemistry still has me rooting for them. Enemies-to-lovers, shy flirtation, and bringing out the best in each other — these characters have it all!

View this video on YouTube


Apple TV+ / Via youtube.com

Even before they began dating, Roy and Keeley had an unspoken attraction that was quite literally palpable in the air! They complete each other in so many ways, and it’s clear that either will do anything for the other. Personally, I’m a sucker for the “I hate everyone but you” trope, and it’s inarguable that Roy invented and perfect it. And, yeah, don’t get me started on that scene where Keeley masturbates to Roy’s teary press conference.

View this video on YouTube


Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

So, OK, hear me out before you come for my throat. On and off-screen, Chris and Scarlett have such wonderful banter and camaraderie that I believe their placement on this list is merited! Yes, I’m fully aware that Scarlet is happily married to Colin Jost, with whom she just had a baby. However, I am also aware of the wasted potential of Romanoger in the MCU, particularly Captain America: The Winter Soldier. I mean — come on — a kiss to distract Hydra agents out for blood? That’s the making of a rom-com if I ever saw one! Not to mention — the movie was even nominated for an MTV Best Kiss Award. What’s more, the two will be starring in an action romantic comedy, so when that garners high praise for its two leads’ chemistry, we’ll see who ends up getting the last laugh!


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

From their Met Gala masked kiss to their recreation of the iconic scene from “Jenny from the Block,” these two have got it going on! Yes, the devil works hard, but Bennifer works harder. Will the generational divide between Millennials and Gen-Z continue? I don’t know, but I’m positive that only Bennifer can end it.

Fall in love with #BealeStreet now on @PrimeVideo and get exclusive #PrimeDay pricing. https://t.co/ZvgLV90Rl8


Annapurna Pictures / Twitter: @BealeStreet / Via Twitter: @BealeStreet

Easily one of the most romantic movies I’ve ever seen, Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s eponymous novel is exquisite in its casting and dialogue. The period drama takes place in ’70s Harlem, where Tish recalls her love story with fiancé Fonny, all while embracing her pregnancy and trying to prove him innocent of a crime he didn’t commit. Scored by Nicholas Brittel (that’s the composer behind the Succession theme), the Oscar-winning feature has undeniable chemistry, ranging from a truly tender sex scene to Tish’s show-stopping inner monologue on the train.

View this video on YouTube


The CW / Via youtube.com

You know, sometimes I’m convinced I’m the only person who’s seen this underrated (and tragically canceled) CW series. Tracing the origins of Sex and the City‘s Carrie circa 1984, the dramedy delivers on its promise of rebellious creativity and teen melodrama. AND it features Austin in his 2010s internet-boyfriend prime. His character REALLY says, “I’d slay a dragon for you.” Like, come on! Cheesy? Definitely. But was high school me (and current me) eating it up? Also, definitely.


Christopher Saunders / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

When I tell you I was on the very EDGE of my seat for this episode (Season 2, Episode 4 titled “A Life Plan For Two, Followed By One”)! Fair warning though — if you have a beating heart, this 32-minute vignette will undoubtedly break you. An unexpected inversion of the friends-to-lovers trope, Dominique (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Broadway actor Isaac are beyond believable in this story that takes place over a decade. Intimate, raw, and charismatic, it literally lives in my head rent-free!

View this video on YouTube


Touchstone Pictures / Via youtube.com

Fine, I’ll say it since everyone else is afraid to: This is the best rom-com movie ever made. Full stop. The way the enemies-to-lovers trope simply did NOT exist prior to this movie. Kat is the coolest of gals and Patrick is the coolest of dudes, and this Shakespearean high school adaptation is just cinema in its most perfect form. The table-top dancing scene? Legendary. Kat hitting that douche’s car? Culture-shifting. Patrick serenading Kat? Top-tier. POEM SCENE?! I mean, do I even need to say it?

View this video on YouTube


Focus Features / Via youtube.com

One of the few moments I’ve ever been speechless in my life can be attributed to this heart-stopping and gut-wrenching movie. Moving past the fact that I could not stop bawling my eyes out for several hours after seeing this for the first time, Heath and Jake’s performance should have given rise to a Best Chemistry category at the Oscars. Director Ang Lee has previously spoken about the casting decision, which he said resulted in “great chemistry,” and confirmed that the actors nearly broke each other’s noses while filming a passionate kiss. Meanwhile, Jake — who remained close friends with Heath until his death in 2008 — said the chemistry could be attributed to a deep sense of “trust” between one another. “We never knew how people were going to respond to the movie, we kind of just joined up and said, ‘Fuck ’em, let’s go for it,'” Jake told Radio Free Entertainment in 2005. “And we did. And I think you probably see that. And that’s a lot of the chemistry.”

37.

And, finally, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Fivel Stewart as Casey and Izzie in Atypical.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

Sure, yes, they’re not perfect, but what high school couple is?! Despite this, both Bridgette and Fivel manage to bring so much love, joy, and tenderness to their respective characters and their relationship to each other. Their storyline — as I’ve yelled about before on this site — is by far one of the most honest and realistic portrayals of young queer love. The show balances the two teens’ raging hormones (hello steamy scenes like the one above) with their earnest dedication to each other (still crying about Casey making Izzie custom tarot cards) — and it’s largely thanks to Bridgette and Fivel for their amazing, convincing performances.

So, listen…I tried to include a healthy mix of beloved classic and newer pairs, so if I skipped your faves, don’t yell at me!!! Just calmly let me know in the comments below!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR