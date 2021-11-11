Celebrity Pairs Who Had Off-The-Charts Chemistry



Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com



So, OK, hear me out before you come for my throat. On and off-screen, Chris and Scarlett have such wonderful banter and camaraderie that I believe their placement on this list is merited! Yes, I’m fully aware that Scarlet is happily married to Colin Jost, with whom she just had a baby. However, I am also aware of the wasted potential of Romanoger in the MCU, particularly Captain America: The Winter Soldier. I mean — come on — a kiss to distract Hydra agents out for blood? That’s the making of a rom-com if I ever saw one! Not to mention — the movie was even nominated for an MTV Best Kiss Award. What’s more, the two will be starring in an action romantic comedy, so when that garners high praise for its two leads’ chemistry, we’ll see who ends up getting the last laugh!