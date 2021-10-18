Celebrity Naked Sheer Red Carpet Dress Looks

Sometimes less really is more!!!
So, here are just some iconic barely there looks from the past decade:
1.
First, Rihanna in Adam Selman, 2014:
2.
Megan Fox in Mugler, 2021:
3.
Bella Hadid, 2018:
4.
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent, 2021:
5.
Ciara in Philipp Plein, 2016:
6.
Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier, 2018:
7.
Beyoncé in Givenchy, 2015:
8.
Irina Shayk in Versace, 2015:
9.
Jennifer Lopez in Julien MacDonald, 2017:
10.
Dascha Polanco, 2018:
11.
Kim Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli, 2015:
12.
Emily Ratajkowski in Dundas, 2019:
13.
Rita Ora in Giuseppe Zanotti, 2018:
14.
Jaimie Alexander in L’Wren Scott, 2013:
15.
Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel, 2020:
16.
Indya Moore in LaQuan Smith, 2019:
17.
Cara Delevingne in Versace, 2017:
18.
Amber Rose in Laurel DeWitt, 2014:
19.
Ashley Graham in Marina Rinaldi, 2017:
20.
Keke Palmer in Natalia Fedner, 2016:
21.
Finally, Doja Cat in Georges Hobeika, 2020:
What are your fave revealing red carpet looks? LMK in the comments!
