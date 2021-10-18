Celebrity Naked Sheer Red Carpet Dress Looks

Sometimes less really is more!!!

Now, I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love a celebrity doing a nude look on the red carpet moment. Embrace that body!!!

So, here are just some iconic barely there looks from the past decade:

1.

First, Rihanna in Adam Selman, 2014:


Gilbert Carrasquillo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2.

Megan Fox in Mugler, 2021:


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

3.

Bella Hadid, 2018:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

4.

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent, 2021:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

5.

Ciara in Philipp Plein, 2016:


David Becker / Getty Images

6.

Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier, 2018:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Chopard

7.

Beyoncé in Givenchy, 2015:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

8.

Irina Shayk in Versace, 2015:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

9.

Jennifer Lopez in Julien MacDonald, 2017:


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

10.

Dascha Polanco, 2018:


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for MTV

11.

Kim Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli, 2015:


John Lamparski / Getty Images

12.

Emily Ratajkowski in Dundas, 2019:


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

13.

Rita Ora in Giuseppe Zanotti, 2018:


Matthew Eisman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.

Jaimie Alexander in L’Wren Scott, 2013:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15.

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel, 2020:


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

16.

Indya Moore in LaQuan Smith, 2019:


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Peabody

17.

Cara Delevingne in Versace, 2017:


Victor Chavez / Getty Images

18.

Amber Rose in Laurel DeWitt, 2014:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

Ashley Graham in Marina Rinaldi, 2017:


David M. Benett / Getty Images

20.

Keke Palmer in Natalia Fedner, 2016:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21.

Finally, Doja Cat in Georges Hobeika, 2020:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for dcp

What are your fave revealing red carpet looks? LMK in the comments!

