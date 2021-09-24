Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Megan Thee Stallion hung out with BTS.
Bella Hadid gushed over her niece Kai celebrating her first birthday.
Ian Somerhalder posed for a morning mirror selfie.
Cynthia Nixon shared a beautiful tribute to her Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson, who recently died of pancreatic cancer.
Amy Schumer opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis.
Channing Tatum introduced the latest book in his Sparkella series.
Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford had a CW reunion on the set of their new film ironically named Reunion.
Lana Condor admitted the best part about long work days is coming home to snuggle with her dog Emmy.
Salma Hayek shared a rare photo of her daughter Valentina.
Nicole Richie accidentally burned her hair while blowing out her birthday candles.
Uma Thurman wrote an emotional op-ed for the Washington Post about when she had an abortion after Texas instituted an abortion ban.
Carlos PenaVega tried to teach his son Kingston how to sing.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Alexis Olympia proced she’s the main character of their family.
Kerry Washington wished her former Scandal co-star Katie Lowes a happy birthday.
Lastly, Ayesha and Steph Curry renewed their wedding vows, as their 9-year-old daughter Riley officiated.
