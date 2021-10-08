Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
2.
Kim Kardashian dined with her favorite couples, including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, and her siblings Khloé and Rob.
4.
Jason Statham reunited with Sylvester Stallone for The Expendables 4.
5.
The Weeknd returned to the studio.
6.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a date night while attending The Harder They Fall premiere in London.
7.
J Balvin relaxed by the water with his furry friend.
8.
Britney Spears released another cryptic message that fans believe was directed at her younger sister Jamie Lynn and the rest of her family.
9.
Camila Cabello was awarded with a diamond plaque for her single “Havanna.”
10.
Lil Durk and India Royale gave fans another glimpse into their world.
11.
Reese Witherspoon reflected on her first move, The Man in the Moon, premiering 30 years ago.
12.
Squid Game star Heo Sung-tae celebrated one million followers on Instagram.
14.
Vanessa Morgan took her son River sightseeing in Yosemite.
15.
Halle Bailey sang her heart out at Disney world — preparing fans for her debut as Disney’s live-action Ariel.
16.
Florence Pugh recounted the emotional moment she met singer Billie Marten.
17.
Sophie Turner strutted her stuff at Fenway Park
18.
And finally, Kate Walsh announced her official return to Grey’s Anatomy.
