Celebrity Halloween TV And Movie Costumes 2021

Nobody can pull off sexy Hellraiser quite like Megan Thee Stallion.
And here’s Dorothy in the movie:
2.
Here’s Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale:
And here’s Lola in the movie:
3.
Here’s Lizzo as Grogo (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian:
And here’s Grogu (Baby Yoda) on the show:
4.
Here’s Lil Nas X as Seth Powers from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide:
And here’s Seth on the show:
5.
Here are Charli D’Amelio and Lil Huddy as Sally and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas:
And here are Sally and Jack in the movie:
6.
Here are Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Olivia De Jonge as Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie McGuire from the Lizzie McGuire Movie:
And here are Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie in the movie:
7.
Here’s Coco Gauff as Scarlet Witch from WandaVision and the MCU:
Here’s Scarlet Witch on the show:
8.
Here’s Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from Hellraiser:
And here’s Pinhead in the movie:
9.
Here’s Reese Witherspoon as Melanie Daniels from The Birds:
And here’s Melanie in the movie:
10.
Here’s Lee Yoo-mi as as the Robot Doll from Squid Game:
And here’s the Robot Doll on the show:
11.
Here’s Doja Cat as Princess ‘Kida’ Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost Empire:
And here’s Princess Kida in the movie:
12.
Here’s Willow Smith as Tyler Durden from Fight Club:
And here’s Tyler in the movie:
13.
Here are Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their kids Miles and Luna, and Chrissy’s mom Pepper as The Addams Family:
And here’s the Addams Family in the movie:
14.
Here’s The Weeknd as Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather:
And here’s Don in the movie:
15.
Here’s Olivia Rodrigo as Elvira Hancock from Scarface:
And here’s Elvira in the movie:
16.
Here’s Ariana Grande as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors:
And here’s Audrey in the movie:
17.
Here’s Sabrina Carpenter as Lola Steppe from Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen:
And here’s Lola in the movie:
18.
Here’s Yung Miami as Queen Akasha in Queen of the Damned:
And here’s Queen Akasha in the movie:
19.
Here’s Cardi B as Morticia Adams from The Addams Family:
And here’s Morticia in the movie:
20.
Here are Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Adam Devine as Benny, Beth, and a chess piece from The Queen’s Gambit:
And here are Benny and Beth on the show:
21.
Here’s Kendall Jenner as Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!:
And here’s the Martian Girl in the movie:
22.
Here’s Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman from True Romance:
And here are Clarence and Alabama in the movie:
23.
Here’s Janelle Monaé as The Grinch from How the Grinch Stole Christmas:
And here’s the Grinch in the movie:
24.
Here are Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo:
And here are Velma and Daphne on the show:
And here’s Envy in the movie:
26.
Here are Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens as Marge and Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons:
And here are Sideshow Bob and Marge on the show:
27.
Here’s Elizabeth Gillies and Eliza Bennett as Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen from Gossip Girl:
And here are Blair and Serena on the show:
28.
Here’s Saweetie as Catwoman from Catwoman:
And here’s Catwoman in the movie:
29.
Here’s Jamie Lee Curtis as Marion Crane from Psycho:
And finally, here’s Marion in the movie: