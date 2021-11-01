Celebrity Halloween TV And Movie Costumes 2021

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Nobody can pull off sexy Hellraiser quite like Megan Thee Stallion.

Table of Contents

1.

First, here’s Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz:

And here’s Dorothy in the movie:


Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Here’s Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale:

And here’s Lola in the movie:


Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.

Here’s Lizzo as Grogo (aka Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian:

And here’s Grogu (Baby Yoda) on the show:


©Disney+ / Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

4.

Here’s Lil Nas X as Seth Powers from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide:

And here’s Seth on the show:

5.

Here are Charli D’Amelio and Lil Huddy as Sally and Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas:

And here are Sally and Jack in the movie:


Buena Vista Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

6.

Here are Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, and Olivia De Jonge as Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie McGuire from the Lizzie McGuire Movie:

And here are Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie in the movie:

7.

Here’s Coco Gauff as Scarlet Witch from WandaVision and the MCU:

Here’s Scarlet Witch on the show:

8.

Here’s Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from Hellraiser:

And here’s Pinhead in the movie:


New World Releasing / Courtesy Everett Collection

9.

Here’s Reese Witherspoon as Melanie Daniels from The Birds:

And here’s Melanie in the movie:

10.

Here’s Lee Yoo-mi as as the Robot Doll from Squid Game:

And here’s the Robot Doll on the show:


Netflix / Everett Collection

11.

Here’s Doja Cat as Princess ‘Kida’ Kidagakash from Atlantis: The Lost Empire:

And here’s Princess Kida in the movie:

12.

Here’s Willow Smith as Tyler Durden from Fight Club:

And here’s Tyler in the movie:

13.

Here are Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their kids Miles and Luna, and Chrissy’s mom Pepper as The Addams Family:

And here’s the Addams Family in the movie:


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

14.

Here’s The Weeknd as Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather:

And here’s Don in the movie:

15.

Here’s Olivia Rodrigo as Elvira Hancock from Scarface:

And here’s Elvira in the movie:

16.

Here’s Ariana Grande as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors:

And here’s Audrey in the movie:


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

17.

Here’s Sabrina Carpenter as Lola Steppe from Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen:

And here’s Lola in the movie:

18.

Here’s Yung Miami as Queen Akasha in Queen of the Damned:

And here’s Queen Akasha in the movie:


Warner Brothers. /  Courtesy Everett Collection.

19.

Here’s Cardi B as Morticia Adams from The Addams Family:

And here’s Morticia in the movie:


Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

20.

Here are Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, and Adam Devine as Benny, Beth, and a chess piece from The Queen’s Gambit:

And here are Benny and Beth on the show:

21.

Here’s Kendall Jenner as Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!:

And here’s the Martian Girl in the movie:


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

22.

Here’s Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian as Clarence Worley and Alabama Whitman from True Romance:

And here are Clarence and Alabama in the movie:


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

23.

Here’s Janelle Monaé as The Grinch from How the Grinch Stole Christmas:

And here’s the Grinch in the movie:

24.

Here are Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Velma and Daphne from Scooby-Doo:

And here are Velma and Daphne on the show:

And here’s Envy in the movie:

26.

Here are Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens as Marge and Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons:

And here are Sideshow Bob and Marge on the show:

27.

Here’s Elizabeth Gillies and Eliza Bennett as Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen from Gossip Girl:

And here are Blair and Serena on the show:

28.

Here’s Saweetie as Catwoman from Catwoman:

And here’s Catwoman in the movie:


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

29.

Here’s Jamie Lee Curtis as Marion Crane from Psycho:

And finally, here’s Marion in the movie:


Haynes Archive / Popperfoto / Getty Images

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR