Celebrity Fashion In 2004 Vs Now Photos

Nothing says “2004” like a pair of pointy-toed pumps and low-rise jeans.
1.
Here’s Jennifer Lopez’s style in 2004:
And here’s Jennifer Lopez’s style now:
2.
Here’s Ben Affleck’s style in 2004:
And here’s Ben Affleck’s style now:
3.
Here’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s style in 2004:
And here’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s style now:
4.
Here’s Anne Hathaway’s style in 2004:
And here’s Anne Hathaway’s style now:
5.
Here’s Reese Witherspoon’s style in 2004:
And here’s Reese Witherspoon’s style now:
6.
Here’s Jennifer Aniston’s style in 2004:
And here’s Jennifer Aniston’s style now:
7.
Here’s Kerry Washington’s style in 2004:
And here’s Kerry Washington’s style now:
8.
Here’s Kelly Clarkson’s style in 2004:
And here’s Kelly Clarkson’s style now:
9.
Here’s Sophia Bush’s style in 2004:
And here’s Sophia Bush’s style now:
10.
Here’s Ashley Tisdale’s style in 2004:
And here’s Ashley Tisdale’s style now:
11.
Here’s Paris Hilton’s style in 2004:
And here’s Paris Hilton’s style now:
12.
Here’s Lindsay Lohan’s style in 2004:
And here’s Lindsay Lohan’s style now:
13.
Here’s Scarlett Johansson’s style in 2004:
And here’s Scarlett Johansson’s style now:
14.
Here’s Queen Latifah’s style in 2004:
And here’s Queen Latifah now:
15.
Here’s Raven-Symoné’s style in 2004:
And here’s Raven-Symoné’s style now:
16.
Here’s Jennifer Garner’s style in 2004:
17.
And here’s Jennifer Garner’s style now:
18.
Here’s Beyoncé in 2004:
And here’s Beyoncé now:
19.
Here’s Gwen Stefani in 2004:
And here’s Gwen Stefani now:
20.
Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2004:
And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now:
21.
Here’s Jamie Foxx’s style in 2004:
And here’s Jamie Foxx’s style now:
22.
Here’s Kanye West’s style in 2004:
And here’s Kanye West’s style now:
23.
Here’s Hilary Duff’s style in 2004:
And here’s Hilary Duff’s style now:
24.
Here’s Brenda Song’s style in 2004:
And here’s Brenda Song’s style now:
25.
Here’s Usher’s style in 2004:
And here’s Usher’s style now:
26.
Here’s Shakira in 2004:
And here’s Shakira now:
27.
Here’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s style in 2004:
And here’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s style now:
28.
Here’s Tyra Banks’s style in 2004:
And here’s Tyra Banks’s style now:
29.
Here’s Jennifer Hudson’s style in 2004:
And here’s Jennifer Hudson’s style now:
30.
Here’s Alicia Keys’ style in 2004:
And here’s Alicia Keys’ style now:
31.
Here’s Nicolas Cage’s style in 2004:
And finally, here’s Nicolas Cage’s style now:
