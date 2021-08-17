Celebrity Fashion In 2004 Vs Now Photos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Nothing says “2004” like a pair of pointy-toed pumps and low-rise jeans.

1.

Here’s Jennifer Lopez’s style in 2004:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s Jennifer Lopez’s style now:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

2.

Here’s Ben Affleck’s style in 2004:


Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Ben Affleck’s style now:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

3.

Here’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s style in 2004:


M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s style now:


Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Here’s Anne Hathaway’s style in 2004:


J. Merritt / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s Anne Hathaway’s style now:


Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

5.

Here’s Reese Witherspoon’s style in 2004:


Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

And here’s Reese Witherspoon’s style now:

6.

Here’s Jennifer Aniston’s style in 2004:


Bg004 / GC Images / Getty Images

And here’s Jennifer Aniston’s style now:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Here’s Kerry Washington’s style in 2004:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Kerry Washington’s style now:


Eoh / GC Images / Getty Images

8.

Here’s Kelly Clarkson’s style in 2004:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Kelly Clarkson’s style now:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9.

Here’s Sophia Bush’s style in 2004:


Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s Sophia Bush’s style now:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

10.

Here’s Ashley Tisdale’s style in 2004:


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

And here’s Ashley Tisdale’s style now:


Bg028 / GC Images / Getty Images

11.

Here’s Paris Hilton’s style in 2004:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

And here’s Paris Hilton’s style now:


Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Netflix

12.

Here’s Lindsay Lohan’s style in 2004:


Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Lindsay Lohan’s style now:


James Gourley / Getty Images

13.

Here’s Scarlett Johansson’s style in 2004:


Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Scarlett Johansson’s style now:


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

14.

Here’s Queen Latifah’s style in 2004:


Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Queen Latifah now:


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

15.

Here’s Raven-Symoné’s style in 2004:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s Raven-Symoné’s style now:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

16.

Here’s Jennifer Garner’s style in 2004:


John Sciulli / WireImage for Backstage Creations / Getty Images

17.

And here’s Jennifer Garner’s style now:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

18.

Here’s Beyoncé in 2004:


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Beyoncé now:


James Devaney / Getty Images

19.

Here’s Gwen Stefani in 2004:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And here’s Gwen Stefani now:


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

20.

Here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2004:


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

And here are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen now:


J. Lee / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21.

Here’s Jamie Foxx’s style in 2004:


SGranitz / WireImage for ESPN / Getty Images

And here’s Jamie Foxx’s style now:


Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

22.

Here’s Kanye West’s style in 2004:


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here’s Kanye West’s style now:


Pierre Suu / GC Images / Getty Images

23.

Here’s Hilary Duff’s style in 2004:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Hilary Duff’s style now:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

Here’s Brenda Song’s style in 2004:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Brenda Song’s style now:


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

25.

Here’s Usher’s style in 2004:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And here’s Usher’s style now:


Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

26.

Here’s Shakira in 2004:


Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Shakira now:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27.

Here’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s style in 2004:


Jason Squires / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s style now:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

28.

Here’s Tyra Banks’s style in 2004:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage for VH-1 Channel – New York / Getty Images

And here’s Tyra Banks’s style now:


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

29.

Here’s Jennifer Hudson’s style in 2004:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here’s Jennifer Hudson’s style now:


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

30.

Here’s Alicia Keys’ style in 2004:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

And here’s Alicia Keys’ style now:


Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

31.

Here’s Nicolas Cage’s style in 2004:


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

And finally, here’s Nicolas Cage’s style now:


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

