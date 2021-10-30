Celebrity Couples Costumes That Were Too Hot To Handle

We love a couple who goes the extra mile!!
With that in mind, and because Halloween is just two (!!!) days away, I decided to round up my all-time favorite celebrity Halloween couples costumes! And while some of these couples didn’t work out romantically, their costumes are still so iconic that they needed to be included! So, grab a spooky snack and enjoy!
1.
Evan Peters and Halsey as Sonny and Cher.
2.
Liam Payne and Maya Henry as Batman and Catwoman.
3.
Ciara and Russell Wilson as Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes.
4.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz.
5.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as Gomez and Morticia Addams.
6.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita as Finneas and Billie Eilish.
7.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious.
8.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Fiona and Shrek.
9.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
10.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Lil’ Kim and Biggie Smalls.
11.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as “Taco Belle.”
12.
Skylar Astin and Anna Camp as Wayne Campbell and Garth Alga from Wayne’s World.
13.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk as Ally and Jackson from A Star Is Born.
14.
Mia Swier and Darren Criss as Cruella de Vil and her dalmatian.
15.
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
16.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as San and Ashitaka from Princess Mononoke.
17.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Doc Brown and Marty McFly.
18.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as NSYNC-era Justin Timberlake and a microphone.
19.
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller as Mario and Luigi.
20.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as a haunting king and queen.
21.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.
22.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West as Catwoman and Batman.
23.
Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente as Ghostbusters, along with their adorable baby Stay Puft marshmallow man.
24.
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion as Austin Powers and Fembot.
25.
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo as the Twins from The Shining.
26.
Frankie Grande and Daniel Sinasohn as Trolls.
27.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as a flight attendant and pilot.
28.
Emily Ratajkowski and Jeff Magid as Marge and Homer Simpson.
29.
Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette.
30.
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey as angels.
31.
Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley as Mary Poppins and Bert.
32.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander as Sandy and Danny from Grease.
33.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as Milli Vanilli.
34.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as avocado toast.
35.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as Chris Hooker and Nancy Downs from The Craft.
36.
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber as Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
37.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as Cinderella and Prince Charming.
38.
And finally, Seth Green and Clare Grant as Chucky and the bride of Chucky.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!