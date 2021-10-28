Celebrity Couple Tattoos And Cover Ups

S/o to Matthew Koma having Hilary Duff’s name on his butt.
2.
Megan Fox has an “el pistolero” (the gunman) tattoo on her collarbone as a tribute to Machine Gun Kelly, and the couple have matching tattoos that say “the darkest fairytale.”
3.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z both have tattoos of the number four on their ring fingers to signify their anniversary date. However, Bey has gotten hers changed in recent years from a Roman numeral to the “4” symbol.
4.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a bunch of couples’ tattoos — including matching portraits of their dog Waldo and “To infinity / and beyond” on their wrists.
5.
Zayn Malik appears to have Gigi Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest. The pair also have matching tats in honor of their daughter, Khai.
6.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been spotted with matching infinity symbol tattoos.
7.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos as a tribute to their daughter, Stormi.
8.
Kelly Ripa has at least two tattoos dedicated to her husband Mark Consuelos — his last name on her wrist and their wedding date on her upper arm.
9.
Matthew Koma has his wife Hilary Duff’s first name on his butt cheek.
10.
Victoria and David Beckham have numerous tattoos for each other. David has Victoria’s name both in English and Hindi.
11.
Their son, Brooklyn Beckham, has followed suit with his own fiancé — getting her eyes and a love letter tattooed on his neck.
12.
Ashley Graham has her husband, Justin Ervin’s, initials behind her ear.
13.
However, Ariana Grande got her Pete Davidson tattoos covered up — including his first name on her ring finger, which was then covered with a black heart, then again more recently with a new design.
14.
Pete Davidson also got his Ariana Grande tattoos covered up — coincidentally, also covering his “Dangerous Woman” tattoo with a black heart. However, it seems like he’s currently in the process of getting it removed
15.
Rihanna recently covered up the matching shark that she got with Drake in favor of a crown.
16.
Nick Cannon previously had a huge “Mariah” tattoo on his back, in honor of his former wife. Currently, he instead has a huge Jesus tattoo.
17.
Amber Rose previously had a portrait of her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa on the back of her arm, but has since had it covered up with a pic of Slash.
18.
Finally, Angelina Jolie had her Billy Bob Thornton tattoo lazer-ed off and then replaced the remnants with the geographical coordinates of all her kids’ birthplaces.
