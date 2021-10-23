Celebrity Children All Grown Up

1.

Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, then:

And Ava now, at 22 years old:

2.

Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, then:


George Pimentel / WireImage, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox now, at 20, 13, 16, 15, and 13 years old, respectively.


Axelle / FilmMagic

*Pax Jolie-Pitt didn’t attend the Eternals premiere. 

3.

Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, then:

And Simone now, at 20 years old:

4.

Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos children of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, then:


Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

And Michael, Lola, and Joaquin now, at 24, 20, and 18 years old:

5.

Maude and Iris Apatow, daughters of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, then:


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

And Maude and Iris now, at 24 and 19.

6.

Natasha Bure, daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure, then:

And Natasha now, at 23 years old:

7.

Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, then:


Picture Perfect / Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Jack’s daughter Lorraine is also pictured!

And here’s Ray now, at 29 years old:

8.

Ella Travolta, daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, then:


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

And Ella now, at 21 years old:

9.

Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, then:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

And Brandon now, at 25 years old:

10.

Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, then:

And Lourdes now, at 25 years old:


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

11.

Myles O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, then:


Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

Shaq’s kids Taahirah, Shareef, Shaqir, and Me’arah are photographed as well!

And Myles now, at 24 years old:

12.

Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, then:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And Corinne now, at 27 years old:

13.

Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, then:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And Sosie now, at 29 years old:

14.

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, then:


David Jones – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And Brooklyn now, at 22 years old:


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

15.

Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, then:


E. Charbonneau / WireImage for MGM

And Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet now, at 25, 23, and 19 years old:

16.

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, then:

And Kaia now, at 20 years old:


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

17.

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, then:


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

And Georgia May Jagger now, at 29 years old:

18.

Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, then:


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Also photographed is Maya’s brother Levon. 

And Maya now, at 23 years old:


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

19.

Mason Gooding, son of Cuba Gooding Jr., then:


J. P. Aussenard / WireImage

Also photographed is Mason’s brother Spencer.

And Mason now, at almost 25 years old:

20.

Jack Quaid, son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, then:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

And Jack now, at 29 years old:

21.

Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell, then:


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

And Margaret now, at almost 27 years old:

22.

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, then:


Handout / Getty Images

Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., and Prince Michael Jackson II are also pictured. 

And finally, Paris now, at 23 years old:


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

