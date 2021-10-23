Celebrity Children All Grown Up

They’re also all cooler than I’ll ever be.
And Ava now, at 22 years old:
2.
Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, then:
And Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox now, at 20, 13, 16, 15, and 13 years old, respectively.
3.
Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, then:
And Simone now, at 20 years old:
4.
Michael, Lola, and Joaquin Consuelos children of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, then:
And Michael, Lola, and Joaquin now, at 24, 20, and 18 years old:
5.
Maude and Iris Apatow, daughters of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, then:
And Maude and Iris now, at 24 and 19.
6.
Natasha Bure, daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure, then:
And Natasha now, at 23 years old:
7.
Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard, then:
And here’s Ray now, at 29 years old:
8.
Ella Travolta, daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, then:
And Ella now, at 21 years old:
9.
Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, then:
And Brandon now, at 25 years old:
10.
Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, then:
And Lourdes now, at 25 years old:
11.
Myles O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, then:
And Myles now, at 24 years old:
12.
Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, then:
And Corinne now, at 27 years old:
13.
Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, then:
And Sosie now, at 29 years old:
14.
Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, then:
And Brooklyn now, at 22 years old:
15.
Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, then:
And Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet now, at 25, 23, and 19 years old:
16.
Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, then:
And Kaia now, at 20 years old:
17.
Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger, then:
And Georgia May Jagger now, at 29 years old:
18.
Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, then:
And Maya now, at 23 years old:
19.
Mason Gooding, son of Cuba Gooding Jr., then:
And Mason now, at almost 25 years old:
20.
Jack Quaid, son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, then:
And Jack now, at 29 years old:
21.
Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell, then:
And Margaret now, at almost 27 years old:
22.
Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, then:
And finally, Paris now, at 23 years old:
