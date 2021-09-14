Celebrity Behind-The-Scenes Moments Met Gala 2021

By Bradly Lamb
What I would give to just be within earshot of a conversation featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, and Mary J. Blige.

Soooooooo, you just watched the glitz and the glamour of the Met Gala unfold in front of your eyes. But, I bet you’re wondering what goes on behind the camera, right?

Well, we’ve got you covered! Below, we’ve rounded up some of the Met Gala attendees’ behind-the-scenes moments — pre-glam and post-glam selfies galore. Let’s begin!

Up close and personal details of Billie Eilish’s makeup and beauty for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look:

Another BTS of Billie running through a hall in her dress:


A steamy mirror selfie by Simu Liu ahead of his Met Gala debut:

Timothée Chalamet being an art piece in this BTS Instagram Live ahead of the ceremony:


I am once again thanking Lil Nas X for understanding us stans and what we require:


Cannot stress enough how correct he is.


LENDAS! Megan Thee Stallion via stories com Taraji P. Henson e Mary J. Blige no #MetGala


“It’s giving booty crack,” Megan jokes to Taraji as she shows the back of her outfit. Then, Megan pans the camera to Mary who shows off the side slit of her gown, who joins her and Taraji in singing the chorus to Megan’s “Body.”

Did I miss any of your faves’ BTS posts? Let me know in the comments below!

