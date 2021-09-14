Celebrity Behind-The-Scenes Moments Met Gala 2021

What I would give to just be within earshot of a conversation featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, and Mary J. Blige.
Well, we’ve got you covered! Below, we’ve rounded up some of the Met Gala attendees’ behind-the-scenes moments — pre-glam and post-glam selfies galore. Let’s begin!
2.
Up close and personal details of Billie Eilish’s makeup and beauty for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look:
3.
Another BTS of Billie running through a hall in her dress:
4.
A steamy mirror selfie by Simu Liu ahead of his Met Gala debut:
5.
Timothée Chalamet being an art piece in this BTS Instagram Live ahead of the ceremony:
8.
I am once again thanking Lil Nas X for understanding us stans and what we require:
Did I miss any of your faves’ BTS posts? Let me know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!