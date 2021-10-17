Celebrities With Famous Parents

Yes, Arizona from Grey’s Anatomy is Steven Spielberg’s stepdaughter.
Zola star Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of notable Hollywood sex symbol and Playboy Playmate Jayne Mansfield.
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is the daughter of Academy Award nominees Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.
Maid and The Leftovers star Margaret Qualley is the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell.
Maya Rudolph is the daughter of “Lovin’ You” singer Minnie Riperton.
Model Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.
The Boys star Jack Quaid is the son of ’90s It-couple Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.
Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw is the stepdaughter of world-renowned director Steven Spielberg and daughter of actor Kate Capshaw.
Ben Stiller is the son of Seinfeld actor Jerry Stiller and comedian Anne Meara.
Girls star Allison Williams is the daughter of MSNBC newscaster Brian Williams.
Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Miami Vice star Don Johnson and Working Girl star Melanie Griffith.
Wyatt Russell is the son of Swing Shift and Overboard stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.
Kate Hudson is also the daughter of Goldie Hawn and stepdaughter of Kurt Russell.
Emma Roberts is the daughter of Runaway Train actor Eric Roberts and niece of rom-com extraordinare Julia Roberts.
Fashion designer Stella McCartney is the daughter of Beatles frontman Sir Paul McCartney.
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is the daughter of soft-rock sensation Phil Collins.
Billie Lourd is the daughter of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of Singing in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds.
Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross.
Emily Owens, M.D. star Mamie Gummer is the daughter of the one and only Meryl Streep.
Nicole Richie is the daughter of R&B icon Lionel Richie.
John David Washington is the son of Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.
Rashida Jones is the daughter of Grammy-winning record producer Quincy Jones and Mod Squad actor Peggy Lipton.
Cruel Summer actor Harley Quinn Smith is the daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith, aka Silent Bob of the duo Jay and Silent Bob.
Ben Platt is the son of Legally Blonde and Wicked producer Marc E. Platt.
Charlie Sheen is the son of Martin Sheen from The West Wing and Grace and Frankie.
“Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King is the daughter of actor and comedian Rob Schneider.
Zoey Deutch is the daughter of Lea Thompson from Back to the Future.
13 Reasons Why actor Sosie Bacon is the daughter of Footloose star Kevin Bacon and The Closer star Kyra Sedgwick.
Former SNL cast member Abby Elliott is the daughter of Chris Elliott, aka Roland from Schitt’s Creek.
The Lord of the Rings actor Liv Tyler is the daughter of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.
Domnhall Gleeson is the son of Brendan Gleeson, aka Mad Eye Moody from Harry Potter.
And finally, Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of The Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz. She’s also the stepdaughter of Jason Mamoa, aka Aqua Man.
