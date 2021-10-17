Home Entertainment Celebrities With Famous Parents

Celebrities With Famous Parents

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
Yes, Arizona from Grey’s Anatomy is Steven Spielberg’s stepdaughter.

Table of Contents

1.

Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Tony Curtis from Some Like It Hot and Janet Leigh from Psycho.


United Artists / Getty Images / Paramount

2.

Zola star Riley Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3.

Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of notable Hollywood sex symbol and Playboy Playmate Jayne Mansfield.

4.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is the daughter of Academy Award nominees Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

5.

Maid and The Leftovers star Margaret Qualley is the daughter of Four Weddings and a Funeral star Andie MacDowell.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for COS

6.

Maya Rudolph is the daughter of “Lovin’ You” singer Minnie Riperton.

7.

Model Kaia Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for A Sense of Home

8.

The Boys star Jack Quaid is the son of ’90s It-couple Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

9.

Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw is the stepdaughter of world-renowned director Steven Spielberg and daughter of actor Kate Capshaw.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10.

Ben Stiller is the son of Seinfeld actor Jerry Stiller and comedian Anne Meara.


Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

Girls star Allison Williams is the daughter of MSNBC newscaster Brian Williams.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

12.

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Miami Vice star Don Johnson and Working Girl star Melanie Griffith.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

13.

Wyatt Russell is the son of Swing Shift and Overboard stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.


Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

14.

Kate Hudson is also the daughter of Goldie Hawn and stepdaughter of Kurt Russell.


Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

15.

Emma Roberts is the daughter of Runaway Train actor Eric Roberts and niece of rom-com extraordinare Julia Roberts.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

16.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney is the daughter of Beatles frontman Sir Paul McCartney.

17.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is the daughter of soft-rock sensation Phil Collins.


Todd Williamson / Getty Images

18.

Billie Lourd is the daughter of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher and the granddaughter of Singing in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

19.

Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the legendary Diana Ross.


Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Emily Owens, M.D. star Mamie Gummer is the daughter of the one and only Meryl Streep.


Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Nicole Richie is the daughter of R&B icon Lionel Richie.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for ACM

22.

John David Washington is the son of Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

23.

Rashida Jones is the daughter of Grammy-winning record producer Quincy Jones and Mod Squad actor Peggy Lipton.


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

24.

Cruel Summer actor Harley Quinn Smith is the daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith, aka Silent Bob of the duo Jay and Silent Bob.


Paul Butterfield / Getty Images

25.

Ben Platt is the son of Legally Blonde and Wicked producer Marc E. Platt.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

26.

Charlie Sheen is the son of Martin Sheen from The West Wing and Grace and Frankie.


Mark Sullivan / WireImage Getty Images

Martin is also the father of Emilio Estevez from The Breakfast Club.

27.

“Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King is the daughter of actor and comedian Rob Schneider.


Michael S. Schwartz / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Zoey Deutch is the daughter of Lea Thompson from Back to the Future.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

29.

13 Reasons Why actor Sosie Bacon is the daughter of Footloose star Kevin Bacon and The Closer star Kyra Sedgwick.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30.

Former SNL cast member Abby Elliott is the daughter of Chris Elliott, aka Roland from Schitt’s Creek.

31.

The Lord of the Rings actor Liv Tyler is the daughter of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

32.

Domnhall Gleeson is the son of Brendan Gleeson, aka Mad Eye Moody from Harry Potter.

33.

And finally, Zoë Kravitz is the daughter of The Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz. She’s also the stepdaughter of Jason Mamoa, aka Aqua Man.

