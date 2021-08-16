Celebrities Who Worked With Their Significant Others

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Love is in the air (and also on the screen).
1.
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline
2.
Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Getty Images / Via Getty Images What they worked on together: Parenthood and Caroline in the City
The two first met way back in 1995 on the set of
Caroline in the City, but they didn’t start dating until starring on Parenthood together. Lauren told Good Housekeeping that she had a rule about not dating any actor-types and tried to keep her relationship with Peter in the friend zone. She later admitted that their friendship evolved into a relationship. She said, “It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”
3.
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood
4.
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki
5.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images What they worked on together: Ali When they got together: They actually met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned for the role of Will’s girlfriend, but she didn’t get the part. They began dating soon after and got married in 1997. They have two kids, Jaden and Willow as well as Trey, Will’s son from a previous marriage. In 2020, they also shared that they went through a brief separation in 2016, but have reconciled and are still together today.
6.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Getty Images / Via Getty Images What they worked on together: Orange Is the New Black
Samira and Lauren met on set of
Orange Is the New Black and in an interview with Bust Magazine, Samira shared that she actually fell in love with Lauren’s mind before she even met her in person. She said, “I was really attracted to Lauren’s mind first before I met Lauren the person. I got her script and I was like: ‘This person’s really talented, I can’t wait to meet this person.’” At the time, Lauren was still married to a man and had only just discovered that she was a lesbian, so she and Samira started off their relationship as friends before blossoming into something more. They got married in 2017, and Lauren just gave birth to their first baby in April 2021.
7.
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
8.
India de Beaufort and Todd Grinnell
9.
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images What they worked on together: Law & Order: SVU
Mariska and Peter first met during Season 2 of
SVU, and during their first date, Mariska admitted that she was instantly drawn to him. She told InStyle, “I just about passed out when I saw him there. I thought, that’s my husband.” They got married in 2004.
10.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
11.
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
12.
Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne
13.
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair
14.
Téa Leoni and Tim Daly
15.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Laurent Koffel / Getty Images What they worked on together: Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Jamón, Jamón
They originally
met in 1992 but didn’t begin dating until 2007, when they reuinted for Vicky Cristina Barcelona. They were seen spotted together on numerous occasions, but didn’t make an official public appearance until 2010 at the Goya Awards. They also got married in 2010 and have two kids together.
16.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO What they worked on together: Game of Thrones
They were first rumored to be dating in 2012 after
photos of them holding hands surfaced. Then, for years after, Kit denied a romantic relationship with Rose, while also admitting he’s very private about his love life. At the 2016 Olivier Awards, they made their first public debut as a couple, and in 2018 they got married. They just had a baby together too!
17.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
18.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
19.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
20.
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
21.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Sonia Recchia / Getty Images What they worked on together: The Place Beyond the Pines
They’d
met years before The Place Beyond the Pines began filming, but started dating quietly after working on the movie together. Together, they have two kids, Esmeralda and Amada.
22.
Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins
23.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
24.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images What they worked on together: The Oranges
They
met on the set of The Oranges in 2010 and then got married in 2014. Together, they have two kids. Most recently, Adam also appeared on Leighton’s series Single Parents and played her character’s ex-husband.
25.
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz
26.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
27.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images What they worked on together: Fargo
They met and became friends while working together on
Fargo but didn’t officially start dating until a year and a half later. When reminiscing about their time working together, Jesse told People, “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time.” Together they have one son, Ennis.
28.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
29.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
30.
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Lars Niki / Getty Images for BAM What they worked on together: Adult Beginners
They were
introduced by a mutual friend, and they started dating in 2012, while Rose was still on the series Damages. In 2020, they also starred in a stage production of Medea. Together, they have two kids, Rocco and Rafa.
31.
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts
32.
Joseph Morgan and Persia White
33.
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Frazer Harrison / Getty Images What they worked on together: Bohemian Rhapsody
After months of speculation, in 2018, a
source finally announced that they fell for each other while filming Bohemian Rhapsody and have been happily dating ever since.
34.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
35.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Netflix What they worked on together: Overboard, The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, Swing Shift, The Christmas Chronicles, and more
They first
met in 1966 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but didn’t start dating until after reconnecting on the set of Swing Shift. They have one child together, Wyatt Russell, but have also combined families with their kids from their previous relationships.
36.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
37.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
39.
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell Craig Barritt / Getty Images for rag & bone What they worked on together: The Americans
They started dating in 2014, after Keri and her ex-husband Shane Deary separated. They have one child together, and Keri has two more kids from her previous marriage.
40.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images What they worked on together: Family Ties
They
met on the set of Family Ties, but at the time, Ellen was actually dating Kevin Bacon. Years later, they met again on the set of Bright Lights, Big City and finally started dating in 1987. They got married in 1988 and have four kids together.
41.
Steve and Nancy Carell Valerie Macon / Getty Images What they worked on together: The Office and Angie Tribeca
They
met when Nancy had taken one of Steve’s improv classes at Second City in Chicago, and they got married in 1995. Together, they have two kids.
42.
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images What they worked on together: Mad Men
They
met on the set of Mad Men when Alexis first appeared as Beth in Season 5, but didn’t officially start dating until that season wrapped. Then, they got married in 2014, and now they have one child together.
43.
Jensen and Danneel Ackles Amy Sussman / Getty Images What they worked on together: Ten Inch Hero and Supernatural
After meeting on set of
Ten Inch Hero in 2006, the two began dating and got engaged in 2009. They got married in 2010 and have three kids together.
44.
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan
45.
William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett Frazer Harrison / Getty Images What they worked on together: Boy Meets World and St. Elsewhere
They
met at Northwestern University and got married in 1951. Together, they have two sons, Robert and Michael.
46.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Gonzalo Marroquin / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images What they worked on together: Dream House
They
met at college but didn’t start dating until 2010 after working together on Dream House, and got married in 2011. They have one child together, and both have children from previous relationships.
47.
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Matthew Simmons / FilmMagic / Getty Images What they worked on together: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Rob and Kaitlin actually started secretly
dating during Season 2 of It’s Always Sunny, and the rest of the cast didn’t know about their relationship until two seasons later. Kaitlin shared that originally, she wanted a serious relationship while Rob wanted to keep it casual; however, Kaitlin was convinced she knew how he really felt way before he did.
48.
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
49.
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Getty Images What they worked on together: Gotham
They
met on the set of Gotham in 2014 and hit it off immediately. They got married in 2014 and have two kids together, plus Morena’s son who she had from a previous marriage.
50.
David and Georgia Tennant Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images What they worked on together: Doctor Who
David and Georgia first
met on the set of Doctor Who, where she actually played David’s character’s daughter. There were sparks immediately, and in 2011 they were rumored to be engaged and got married later that year. They have five kids together.
51.
Wayne Allwine and Russi Taylor Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images What they worked on together: They were the voice actors for Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
They
met after Russi was cast as Minnie and hit it off immediately, even though both were married to other people at the time. A couple of years later, they met again for a project and both happened to be single, so they finally started dating. They got married in 1991. BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!