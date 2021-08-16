Celebrities Who Worked With Their Significant Others



What they worked on together: Parenthood and Caroline in the City

The two first met way back in 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City, but they didn’t start dating until starring on Parenthood together. Lauren told Good Housekeeping that she had a rule about not dating any actor-types and tried to keep her relationship with Peter in the friend zone. She later admitted that their friendship evolved into a relationship. She said, “It was like, You like me, and I like you. It gave me an understanding of life: This is how things happen, and it’s completely random.”