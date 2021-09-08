Celebrities Who Were Discovered On TV Competition Shows

They were destined to be stars!
YaYa DaCosta competed and came in second place on America’s Next Top Model in 2004.
Amy Schumer competed and came in fourth place on Last Comic Standing in 2007.
Beyoncé competed on Star Search in 1993 as part of Girls Tyme, which was renamed Destiny’s Child.
Christina Aguilera competed on Star Search in 1990.
Winnie Harlow competed on America’s Next Top Model in 2014.
Emma Stone competed on In Search of the New Partridge Family in 2004.
Christian Siriano competed on and won Project Runway in 2007.
Grace VanderWaal competed on and won America’s Got Talent in 2016.
Bethenny Frankel competed and came in second place on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005.
Jennifer Hudson competed on American Idol in 2004.
Matt Lanter competed on Manhunt: The Search for America’s Most Gorgeous Male Model in 2004.
Katie Stevens competed on American Idol in 2010.
Taryn Manning competed on Popstars in 2001.
Usher competed on Star Search in 1991.
Alanis Morissette competed on Star Search in 1990.
And finally, Josh Henderson competed on Popstars 2 in 2001 and won a spot in pop group Scene 23.
