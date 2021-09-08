Celebrities Who Were Discovered On TV Competition Shows

They were destined to be stars!

1.

Ray Romano competed on Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search in 1989.


Since his appearance on Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search, Romano has appeared in dozens of shows and movies, including his own sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond, which got him three Emmy Awards.

2.

YaYa DaCosta competed and came in second place on America’s Next Top Model in 2004.


After her appearance on America’s Next Top Model, DaCosta began a career in acting. She currently stars in NBC’s Chicago Med. Though DaCosta got exposure on ANTM, she said acting jobs were harder to find after the show because of the negative reputation reality shows have in Hollywood.

3.

Amy Schumer competed and came in fourth place on Last Comic Standing in 2007.


Since her appearance on Last Comic Standing, Schumer has earned several Comedy Central gigs, her own show, and roles in movies including Trainwreck, which she also wrote.

4.

Beyoncé competed on Star Search in 1993 as part of Girls Tyme, which was renamed Destiny’s Child.


Since her appearance on Star Search, Beyoncé has won 28 Grammy Awards. She is the most nominated female artist in Grammy history.

5.

Christina Aguilera competed on Star Search in 1990.


Since her Star Search appearance, Aguilera has gone on to record eight studio albums and win five Grammy Awards.

6.

Winnie Harlow competed on America’s Next Top Model in 2014.


Since her appearance on ANTM, Harlow has been an ambassador for several fashion brands, a spokesperson for people with vitiligo, and the cover feature of many magazines. Though Harlow credits ANTM with her first real exposure to modeling, she said it “didn’t do anything” to help her career because of the reality TV stigma that came with it.

7.

Emma Stone competed on In Search of the New Partridge Family in 2004.


Since her appearance on In Search of the New Partridge Family, Stone has acted in dozens of movies and won the Oscar for Best Actress for 2016’s La La Land.

8.

Christian Siriano competed on and won Project Runway in 2007.


After winning Project Runway, Siriano launched his own clothing line and has dressed many A-list celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Michelle Obama, and Zendaya.

9.

Grace VanderWaal competed on and won America’s Got Talent in 2016.


Since winning America’s Got Talent, VanderWaal has sold out concerts, put out a full-length album, and starred in the Disney movie Stargirl.

10.

Bethenny Frankel competed and came in second place on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005.


Since her appearance on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, Frankel has starred on The Real Housewives of New York City and started her own multimillion-dollar brand, Skinnygirl.

11.

Jennifer Hudson competed on American Idol in 2004.


Since she placed seventh on American Idol, Hudson has starred in Dreamgirls, earning her an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. She also has two Grammys — one for her R&B album and the other for her work on The Color Purple album.

12.

Matt Lanter competed on Manhunt: The Search for America’s Most Gorgeous Male Model in 2004.


After appearing on Manhunt, Lanter successfully auditioned for roles in various movies and TV shows, including the CW’s 90210.

13.

Katie Stevens competed on American Idol in 2010.


After coming in eighth place on American Idol, Stevens appeared on many talk shows until she got a role in MTV’s Faking It. After the success of that show, Stevens starred in Freeform’s The Bold Type.

14.

Taryn Manning competed on Popstars in 2001.


After auditioning on Popstars, Manning got her first movie role in Crazy/Beautiful. She’s gone on to star in several movies and TV shows, including Orange Is the New Black.

15.

Usher competed on Star Search in 1991.


After appearing on Star Search, Usher signed with a record company and put out his debut album in 1994. He has won eight Grammys and recorded two multiplatinum albums.

16.

Alanis Morissette competed on Star Search in 1990.


Since her appearance on Star Search, Morissette has put out nine albums, won seven Grammys, and guest-starred in several movies and TV shows.

17.

And finally, Josh Henderson competed on Popstars 2 in 2001 and won a spot in pop group Scene 23.


After the band broke up a year later, Henderson began pursuing acting roles on shows including Desperate Housewives, Dallas, and The Arrangement.

