Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I can’t believe Sophie Turner and Machine Gun Kelly shop the same scents…
So, here’s a list of celebs who don’t use antiperspirant and a list of celebrities who smell like the nicest perfume:
1.
Robert Pattinson
2.
Ezra Miller
6.
Brad Pitt
8.
Tom Ford
9.
Leonardo DiCaprio
20.
Paul Rudd
22.
Last, but not least, Machine Gun Kelly:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!