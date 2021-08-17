Celebrities Who Use Deodorant And Celebrities Who Don’t

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

I can’t believe Sophie Turner and Machine Gun Kelly shop the same scents…

So, here’s a list of celebs who don’t use antiperspirant and a list of celebrities who smell like the nicest perfume:

1.

Robert Pattinson


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

In an interview with Allure, Pattinson revealed that, despite being the face of Dior Hommes, he doesn’t use the fragrance much and has been told that he smells like “crayons.” 

2.

Ezra Miller


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

In an interview with GQ, Miller revealed that he doesn’t care much about personal hygiene and smells like “cigarettes and not deodorant.”

6.

Brad Pitt


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

After his partnership with Chanel no.5 ended, Pitt stopped wearing “synthetic scents.” Angelina Jolie even said that their kids began referring to him as “stinky daddy.” 

8.

Tom Ford


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

In an interview with New York Magazine, Ford revealed that — despite being a fashion and scent mogul — he does not use deodorant or fragrances and has described his personal scent as “a little sweat [and] a little dog.”

9.

Leonardo DiCaprio


Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

A source revealed that DiCaprio only showers a couple times a week for environmental reasons and doesn’t use deodorant because it’s “unnatural.” 

20.

Paul Rudd


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

In an interview with EW, Steve Carrell revealed that Paul Rudd smells “sweet and citrusy in the morning” and “burnt and woody” in the evenings. 

22.

Last, but not least, Machine Gun Kelly:

