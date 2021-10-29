Celebrities Who Have Never Married Vs. Celebrities Obsessed With Marriage

Diane Keaton made some points.
She told Katie Couric, “I think the reason I never got married is because I would have to compromise too much.”
“I think I took my cue from my mother there. I wanted to try more adventurous stuff for myself. And also I was afraid of men.”
Married many times: Nicolas Cage
He’s been married five times.
2.
Never Married: Eva Mendes
She told Chelsea Handler via Digital Spy, “I’m not, like, anti-marriage or the institution for other people. I love the idea of a union, that’s very beautiful. I just don’t think it should be a piece of paper because society tells me to.”
“I actually think it’s really sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and be, like, ‘That’s my boyfriend.’ But I think husband and wife are very unsexy words.”
Married many times: Billy Bob Thorton
He’s been married six times.
3.
Never married: Mindy Kaling
She told Good Housekeeping in 2015, “I don’t need marriage. I don’t need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now.”
4.
Married many times: Jennifer Lopez
She’s been married three times.
5.
Never married: John Cusack
Elle magazine asked him to answer why he’s never been married in five words, and he said, “I can do it in seven: ‘Society doesn’t tell me what to do.'”
Married many times: Angelina Jolie
She’s been married three times.
6.
Never married: Shakira
She told 60 Minutes, “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the shit out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend.”
“It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”
Married many times: Harrison Ford
He’s been married three times.
7.
Never married: Allison Janney
She told Drew Barrymore via People, “I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be just fine.”
Married many times: James Cameron
He’s been married five times.
8.
Never married: Al Pacino
The 81-year-old has never been married.
Married many times: Geraldo Rivera
He’s been married five times.
9.
Never married: Mary Louise Parker
She told the NYT in 2015, “Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married now because I have some sort of father thing. But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”
Married many times: Pamela Anderson
She’s been married five times.
10.
Never married: Charlize Theron
She told Howard Stern via Elle, “I’ve never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me.”
Married many times: Frank Sinatra
He was married four times.
11.
Never married: Sarah Silverman
Married many times: David Foster
He’s been married five times.
12.
Never married: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova
Enrique told ITV via E Online in 2017, “We’ve been together for 17 years, so what’s the difference? I believe in marriage, but whether we’re married or not, it wouldn’t make such a big difference.”
Married many times: George Foreman
He’s been married five times.
13.
Never married: Kylie Minogue
She told Red Magazine via HuffPost, “It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage.’ I never had it as a goal.”
Married many times: Joan Collins
She’s been married five times.
14.
Never married: Leonardo DiCaprio
He told Parade, “The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens.”
Married many times: Martin Scorsese
He’s been married five times.
15.
Never married: Jon Hamm
He broke up with his girlfriend of 18 years in 2015. They never married.
Married many times: Brigitte Nielsen
She’s been married five times.
16.
Never married: Oprah and Stedman
She wrote on Oprah Daily, “He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together.”
“Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man’ (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written multiple books on the subject). And because we share all the values that matter (integrity being number one). And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose.”
Married many times: Halle Berry
She’s been married three times.
17.
Never married: Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson
They’ve been together since 2001, have four kids together, and aren’t married.
Even though they aren’t married, she still calls him “husband.” She explained to the NYT, “People know what that means. It means he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere.”
Married many times: Kate Winslet
She’s been married three times.
18.
Never married: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
They told People, “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have.”
Married many times: Tom Cruise
He’s been married three times.
19.
Never married: Ricky Gervais
Ricky’s been with his partner for over 30 years and has no plans to marry.
He told Letterman via CTV News, “I don’t think there’s any point to us getting married. We don’t want any more toasters, we never want our families to meet, that’d be terrible.”
Married many times: Barbara Walters
She was married four times.
20.
Never married: Chelsea Handler
She told Today, “I don’t know that I’m the marrying kind.”
“I feel like, who knows, I doubt it, but usually when I say I’m not going to do something, I end up doing it like the next weekend, so I’m not going to say that any more.”
Married many times: Elizabeth Taylor
She was married eight times.
21.
Never married: Edie Falco
She told the Daily Beast, “I’m sure my parents’ divorces did affect me in some way, but also in my life in general I don’t see a lot of marriages that look appealing to me. Because I’m not married I tend to get a lot of eye-rolling conversations with people about their marriages. Why would I want to head there?”
“I want love in my life, no question about that. But I have a ton of it.”
Married many times: Larry King
He was married eight times.
