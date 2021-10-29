Celebrities Who Have Never Married Vs. Celebrities Obsessed With Marriage

Diane Keaton made some points.

1.

Never married: Diane Keaton


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

She told Katie Couric, “I think the reason I never got married is because I would have to compromise too much.”


Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

“I think I took my cue from my mother there. I wanted to try more adventurous stuff for myself. And also I was afraid of men.”


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Married many times: Nicolas Cage


Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC / Via Getty Images

He’s been married five times.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

That’s his current wife, Riko. 

2.

Never Married: Eva Mendes


Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

She told Chelsea Handler via Digital Spy, “I’m not, like, anti-marriage or the institution for other people. I love the idea of a union, that’s very beautiful. I just don’t think it should be a piece of paper because society tells me to.”


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

“I actually think it’s really sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and be, like, ‘That’s my boyfriend.’ But I think husband and wife are very unsexy words.”


Alexander Tamargo / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Married many times: Billy Bob Thorton

He’s been married six times.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

That’s his current wife, Connie Angland.

3.

Never married: Mindy Kaling


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

She told Good Housekeeping in 2015, “I don’t need marriage. I don’t need anyone to take care of all my needs and desires. I can take care of them myself now.”


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

4.

Married many times: Jennifer Lopez


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

She’s been married three times.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

5.

Never married: John Cusack


Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

Elle magazine asked him to answer why he’s never been married in five words, and he said, “I can do it in seven: ‘Society doesn’t tell me what to do.'”


Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Married many times: Angelina Jolie


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She’s been married three times.


Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Lifetime

6.

Never married: Shakira


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

She told 60 Minutes, “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the shit out of me. I don’t want him to see me as the wife. I’d rather him see me as his girlfriend.”

“It’s like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I wanna keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”


David Ramos / Getty Images

Married many times: Harrison Ford

He’s been married three times.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

7.

Never married: Allison Janney


Steve Granitz / WireImage

She told Drew Barrymore via People, “I really am at this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. So I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with, but if it doesn’t happen, I think I’ll be just fine.”


Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images for ABA

Married many times: James Cameron


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for AMC

He’s been married five times.


Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

8.

Never married: Al Pacino


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Imagse

The 81-year-old has never been married.

Married many times: Geraldo Rivera


Noam Galai / Getty Images

He’s been married five times.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

9.

Never married: Mary Louise Parker


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

She told the NYT in 2015, “Maybe a psychiatrist would say I’m not married now because I have some sort of father thing. But you know what? That would be the least of my problems.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Married many times: Pamela Anderson


Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

She’s been married five times.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Never married: Charlize Theron


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

She told Howard Stern via Elle, “I’ve never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me.”


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

Married many times: Frank Sinatra


Donaldson Collection / Getty Images

He was married four times.


Harry Langdon / Getty Images

11.

Never married: Sarah Silverman


Randy Holmes / ABC / Getty Images

Married many times: David Foster


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

He’s been married five times.


Rich Fury / Getty Images

With his current wife, Katharine McPhee.

12.

Never married: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Enrique told ITV via E Online in 2017, “We’ve been together for 17 years, so what’s the difference? I believe in marriage, but whether we’re married or not, it wouldn’t make such a big difference.”


John Parra / WireImage / Getty Images

Married many times: George Foreman


Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

He’s been married five times.


Martin Rose / Bongarts / Getty Images

13.

Never married: Kylie Minogue


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

She told Red Magazine via HuffPost, “It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage.’ I never had it as a goal.”


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Married many times: Joan Collins


Franziska Krug / Getty Images for Marcel Remus

She’s been married five times.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

14.

Never married: Leonardo DiCaprio


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He told Parade, “The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens.”


Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Married many times: Martin Scorsese


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He’s been married five times.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for AFI

15.

Never married: Jon Hamm


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

He broke up with his girlfriend of 18 years in 2015. They never married.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Married many times: Brigitte Nielsen


Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

She’s been married five times.


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

16.

Never married: Oprah and Stedman


Prince Williams / WireImage / Getty Images

She wrote on Oprah Daily, “He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah’s man’ (he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written multiple books on the subject). And because we share all the values that matter (integrity being number one). And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose.”


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Married many times: Halle Berry


Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

She’s been married three times.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

17.

Never married: Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

They’ve been together since 2001, have four kids together, and aren’t married.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Even though they aren’t married, she still calls him “husband.” She explained to the NYT, “People know what that means. It means he’s the father of my child, and I live with him, and we are a couple, and we are not going anywhere.”


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Married many times: Kate Winslet


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She’s been married three times.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

18.

Never married: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

They told People, “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have.”


Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

Married many times: Tom Cruise


Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images

He’s been married three times.


Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

19.

Never married: Ricky Gervais


Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Netflix

Ricky’s been with his partner for over 30 years and has no plans to marry.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He told Letterman via CTV News, “I don’t think there’s any point to us getting married. We don’t want any more toasters, we never want our families to meet, that’d be terrible.”


David M. Benett / Getty Images

Married many times: Barbara Walters

She was married four times.


Gary Gershoff / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

Never married: Chelsea Handler


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She told Today, “I don’t know that I’m the marrying kind.”


Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

“I feel like, who knows, I doubt it, but usually when I say I’m not going to do something, I end up doing it like the next weekend, so I’m not going to say that any more.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Married many times: Elizabeth Taylor


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

She was married eight times.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

21.

Never married: Edie Falco


Jim Spellman / Getty Images

She told the Daily Beast, “I’m sure my parents’ divorces did affect me in some way, but also in my life in general I don’t see a lot of marriages that look appealing to me. Because I’m not married I tend to get a lot of eye-rolling conversations with people about their marriages. Why would I want to head there?”


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“I want love in my life, no question about that. But I have a ton of it.”


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Married many times: Larry King

He was married eight times.


Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images

