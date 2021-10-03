Home Entertainment Celebrities Who Had Kids When They Were Young

Let’s begin with a classic movie star who really surprised me: Shirley Temple.


If you don’t remember — or are sadly too young to know who she is! — Shirley was a super-cute, tap-dancing child actor from the 1930s. She married John Agar when she was only 17 years old and went on to have her first child, Linda, with him when she was 19. She later divorced Agar and married a man named Charles Black with whom she had two more children — Charles Jr. and Lori. Shirley passed away at age 85 in 2014. 

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg had her daughter Alexandrea (who goes by Alex) when she was 18.


Whoopi had Alex with her first husband, Alvin Martin, in 1973. Martin is a former English football player.

Actor Candace Cameron Bure gave birth to her first daughter three years after the last season of Full House.


Natasha was born in 1998, when Candace was 22 years old. She and her husband, Valeri Bure, have two other children together, sons Maksim (born in 2000) and Lev Valerievich (born in 2002).

And while we are talking about popular ’90s celebs, musician Taylor Hanson had his first kid before he was 20!


If you don’t know who the boy band Hanson is, go look them up right now! Taylor is the middle Hanson brother and, at 19 years old, he became a dad. He and his wife, Natalie Anne Bryant, named their first son Jordan — and he’s now 18 years old! Fun fact: Taylor and Natalie now have SEVEN kids together!

I couldn’t find a picture on Getty of Jordan, but here’s Taylor’s Insta if you want to try to find one!!!

Actor Sofia Vergara also became a parent at age 19.


Sofia — who was then married to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez —  gave birth to their son, Manolo, in 1991. 

Rapper and musician T.I.’s son, Messiah, is now 21 years old — two years older than T.I. was when he was born.

At 16 years old, country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn had her first child, Betty Sue.


Loretta married Oliver Lynn (aka “Doolittle” and “Mooney”) a few months before her 16th birthday in April 1948. That November, she gave birth to Betty Sue. They have a total of four children together — all of whom Loretta gave birth to by the time she was 20 years old.

Betty Sue, unfortunately, passed away in 2013 after suffering from emphysema.

Actor and singer Suzanne Somers gave birth to her son, Bruce Jr., when she was 19 years old.


Suzanne and her ex-husband, Bruce Somers, welcomed Bruce Jr. in 1965.

At 22 years old, singer and actor Brandy gave birth to her daughter, Sy’rai — who is now 19 years old!


Brandy and her then-boyfriend Robert Smith allowed MTV to film her pregnancy on the short-lived reality show Brandy: Special Delivery

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino became pregnant with her daughter, Zion, when she was 16 years old.


Fantasia had Zion with her then-boyfriend Brandel Shouse. Fantasia had another child, Dallas, in December 2011 with then-boyfriend Antwaun Cook. Zion is now 20 years old and Dallas is 9.

And rapper Lil Wayne was also 16 years old when he became a parent.


He and his ex Antonia “Toya” Carter welcomed their daughter, Reginae, in 1998. Lil Wayne currently has four children.

Actor Reese Witherspoon birthed her clone when she was 23 years old.


When she was still married to Ryan Phillippe, Reese gave birth to her daughter, Ava, in 1999. She also gave birth to the couple’s son, Deacon, in 2003. She is now married to Jim Toth, and the two had a son in 2012 named Tennessee.

Professional basketball player LeBron James was 19 years old when his 18-year-old high school sweetheart — who he is now married to — gave birth to their son, LeBron (who goes by Bronny).


LeBron and Savannah Brinson now have two more kids together, Bryce and Zhuri.

As many of you know, singer Britney Spears had her two sons practically back-to-back in her early 20s.


At age 23, Britney welcomed her first son, Sean, with then-husband Kevin Federline. And just a year later in 2006, she gave birth to their second son, Jayden.

Singer Solange Knowles was 18 years old when she had her son, Daniel.


Solange and her first husband, Daniel Smith, welcomed Daniel in 2004.

Actor Keisha Castle-Hughes became a mom when she was 17 years old.


In 2007, the Game of Thrones actor and her then-boyfriend Bradley Hull welcomed daughter Felicity-Amore. (I was unable to find a pic of her daughter, sorry! You can try Google.)

Model Niki Taylor became a mom of two kiddos — twin boys Hunter and Jake — before she turned 20.


When she was 19 years old, the supermodel had the boys with former Miami Hooters linebacker Matt Martinez, who was her husband at the time. Niki now has three other children.

Singer Ashlee Simpson was 23 years old when she had her son, Bronx.


In 2008, Ashlee and ex Pete Wentz became parents to Bronx. She is now married to Evan Ross, and they have a daughter, Jagger, and a son, Ziggy.

Actor Naomi Judd was 18 years old when she gave birth to Wynonna.


Naomi Judd gave birth to her and Charles Jordan’s first child, Christina Ciminella (later called Wynonna Judd), in 1964. She then gave birth to her and Michael C. Ciminella’s daughter, Ashley, in 1968.

And don’t come at me — BECAUSE YES I KNOW YOU ALREADY KNOW THIS — but Kylie Jenner still has to be included on this list!!! We can’t leave out the fact that she had Stormi at age 20 and that she’s currently pregnant again! 🤰


Kylie recently announced that she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. Oh, and Stormi is 3 years old!

