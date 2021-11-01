Celebrities Who Dressed Up In More Than One Good Halloween Costume

Halloween is not just a holiday, it’s a holiweek.
Chloe Bailey went as Lola, the sexy fish from Shark Tale…
…and also as Betty Boop.
Ciara went as Selena…
…and also all three members of TLC.
She even recreated the “No Scrubs” music video.
Janelle Monae was the Grinch…
…and also Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
Ariana Grande went as Audrey from Little Shop Of Horrors…
…and also as “Miss” Creature, from Creature From The Black Lagoon.
Chrissy Teigen went as Morticia Addams…
…and also as Carmen Miranda aka the Chiquita Banana girl.
Lizzo was Baby Yoda…
…the doll from Squid Game…
…and Dorothea from Bébé’s Kids.
Megan Thee Stallion was Cruella de Vil…
Cardi B was Morticia Addams…
Kendall Jenner was the corpse bride…
…and also the Martian Girl from Mars Attacks.
Bella Thorne was Little Red Riding Hood…
Mindy Kaling was five different funny women…
…and also a strawberry.
Charli D’amelio was Alice from Alice in Wonderland (Chase Hudson was The Mad Hatter)…
…they were also Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas…
Also, Charli went solo as Lady Gaga…
…and as Vanellope Von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph.
…and also as the couple from True Romance.
Doja Cat went as Sara Bellum from the Powerpuff Girls…
…as Princess Kida from Atlantis…
…and as Angelica Pickles’ doll, Cynthia, from Rugrats.
Meghan Trainor went as vampire…
…and as Dr. Phil. This one wins.