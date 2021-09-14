Celebrities Who Did And Didn’t Understand Met Gala Theme

LUPITA👏🏾 NYONG’O👏🏾 UNDERSTOOD👏🏾 THE👏🏾 ASSIGNMENT👏🏾 .
Last night was the Met Gala and the theme was “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion.” Now “American fashion” is BROAD — you can do American textiles, American films and shows, iconic American designers, and MORE! So, with those parameters, here’s a breakdown of some more celebrities who understood the theme and the celebs who, somehow, missed the mark:
1.
Understood the assignment: Yara Shahidi
2.
Did not understand the assignment: Evan Mock
3.
Understood the assignment: Lupita Nyong’o
4.
Did not understand the assignment: Kim Kardashian
5.
Understood the assignment: Michaela Coel
6.
Did not understand the assignment: Madison Beer
7.
Understood the assignment: Lili Reinhart
8.
Did not understand the assignment: ASAP Rocky
9.
Understood the assignment: Mj Rodriguez
10.
Did not understand the assignment: Frank Ocean
11.
Understood the assignment: NikkieTutorials
12.
Did not understand the assignment: Diane Kruger
13.
Understood the assignment: Ciara
14.
Did not understand the assignment: Hailee Steinfeld
15.
Understood the assignment: Emily Blunt
16.
Did not understand the assignment: Lorde
17.
Understood the assignment: Chloe and Halle Bailey
18.
Did not understand the assignment: Justin and Hailey Bieber
19.
Understood the assignment: Kim Petras
20.
Did not understand the assignment: Troye Sivan
21.
Understood the assignment: Jackie Aina
22.
Did not understand the assignment: Channing Tatum
23.
Understood the assignment: Billie Eilish
24.
Did not understand the assignment: Kate Hudson
