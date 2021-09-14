Celebrities Who Did And Didn’t Understand Met Gala Theme

LUPITA👏🏾 NYONG’O👏🏾 UNDERSTOOD👏🏾 THE👏🏾 ASSIGNMENT👏🏾 .

Last night was the Met Gala and the theme was “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion.” Now “American fashion” is BROAD — you can do American textiles, American films and shows, iconic American designers, and MORE! So, with those parameters, here’s a breakdown of some more celebrities who understood the theme and the celebs who, somehow, missed the mark:

1.

Understood the assignment: Yara Shahidi


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Yara’s dress, designed by Christian Dior, was inspired by Josephine Baker, the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture. Fun fact: top model Anok Yai’s Met Gala outfit was also inspired by Baker. 

2.

Did not understand the assignment: Evan Mock


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Evan’s outfit, designed by Thom Browne, kinda missed the mark for me…? Like, I love a man in shorts, but the mask was a lil’ more American Horror Story rather than American fashion. 

3.

Understood the assignment: Lupita Nyong’o


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lupita’s dress, designed by Versace, was made entirely out of denim, aka the most American fabric I can think of. 

4.

Did not understand the assignment: Kim Kardashian


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Kim K’s outfit, designed by Balenciaga, was a bit more dementor from Harry Potter than American fashun, but that’s just one gal’s opinion. 

5.

Understood the assignment: Michaela Coel


Ray Tamarra / GC Images / Getty Images

Michaela’s bodysuit, designed by Balenciaga, was also inspired by denim — like Lupita’s. 

6.

Did not understand the assignment: Madison Beer


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

7.

Understood the assignment: Lili Reinhart


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Lili’s dress, designed by Christian Siriano, was embellished with the state flower from all 50 states of America! Which I think is pretty darn cool! 

8.

Did not understand the assignment: ASAP Rocky


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

ASAP’s outfit, designed by ERL, was just…a blanket? Like I really don’t get this one. Looks comfy, though. 

9.

Understood the assignment: Mj Rodriguez


Cindy Ord / Getty Images

MJ’s outfit, designed by Thom Browne, definitely reminded me of Carolina Hererra, an iconic American fashion designer who’s known for dressing fashionable First Ladies. 

10.

Did not understand the assignment: Frank Ocean


John Shearer / WireImage

Frank’s outfit + baby, designed by Prada, was more Shrek than Met. 

11.

Understood the assignment: NikkieTutorials


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Nikkie’s dress, designed by Edwin Oudshoorn, was an homage to Marsha P. Johnson, a trailblazing historical figure and LGBTQ activist. I’m not saying I cried when I saw Nikkie, but I did cry when I saw Nikkie. 

12.

Did not understand the assignment: Diane Kruger


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Diane’s dress, designed by Prabal Gurung, was a lime green moment™, but didn’t make much sense for the overall theme. 

13.

Understood the assignment: Ciara


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Ciara’s dress, designed by Dundas, was a nod to American football — she even had a football purse and her dress was adorned with the number 3, the same as her hubby Russell Wilson’s jersey. She also wore Russell’s Superbowl ring. 

14.

Did not understand the assignment: Hailee Steinfeld


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Hailee’s outfit, designed by Iris van Herpen, was a SHOWSTOPPER! DON’T GET IT TWISTED! But, unless she was inspired by “liberal snowflakes,” I’m not quite sure how it fits the theme. 

15.

Understood the assignment: Emily Blunt


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Emily’s outfit, designed by Miu Miu, was a nod to the American flag with her star-studded headpiece. 

16.

Did not understand the assignment: Lorde


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lorde’s outfit, designed by Bode, was a bit more reminiscent of the 2018 Met Gala theme “Heavenly Bodies” rather than this year’s “In America” theme, if you ask moi. 

17.

Understood the assignment: Chloe and Halle Bailey


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Chloe and Halle’s outfits, designed by Rodarte, were inspired by Grace Kelly and Tina Turner respectively. 

18.

Did not understand the assignment: Justin and Hailey Bieber


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Justin’s outfit, designed by Drew House, and Hailey’s outfit, designed by Yves Saint Laurent, was just…a black suit and dress? Like, simple, but not on theme — at least in my eye. 

19.

Understood the assignment: Kim Petras


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim’s outfit, designed by Collina Strada, is giving us “horse girl” realness and I am living for every moment. 

20.

Did not understand the assignment: Troye Sivan


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Troye’s dress and Cartier jewels were GORGEOUS, but also, it was just a lil’ black dress? Maybe a wee bit too simple for the Met Gala. 

21.

Understood the assignment: Jackie Aina


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jackie Aina’s dress, designed by Fe Noel, channeled #BlackBarbie with a dash of Pamela Anderson. Chef’s kiss

22.

Did not understand the assignment: Channing Tatum


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Channing’s suit, designed by Versace, was just that. A suit. Nothing new, nothing changed. Same old shit. He still looks good, though. 

23.

Understood the assignment: Billie Eilish


Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

Billie’s dress, designed by Oscar de la Renta, was the EMBODIMENT of Marilyn Monroe, an American icon if there ever was one. 

24.

Did not understand the assignment: Kate Hudson


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kate’s dress, designed by Michael Kors, was a lil’ too pastel and modern to be Barbie-themed…so not entirely sure what she was going for, but at least she looked damn good!

