Bill Pugliano / Getty Images



The former President was minding his own business, playing a round of golf at a course in San Diego when an excited bride and groom ran down to greet him. Their wedding photographer had spotted the President first and told the bride, “I bet you if we went down there he would take a picture,” and then she started running. Obama did take a few photos with the happy couple, (but I guess technically, you could say they crashed him.)