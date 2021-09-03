Celebrities Showing Stretch Marks On Social Media

“So sick and tired of the Photoshop.”
When Lady Gaga shared this selfie and let her stretch marks take center stage:
When Barbie Ferreira posted this photo of her “lil stripes” and noticed just how cute her body is because of them:
When Chrissy Teigen invited her “stretchies” to say hi to her followers:
When Stacey Solomon flaunted her “natural glitter”:
When Kourtney Kardashian sported her “little stripes” for this Poosh photoshoot:
When Jameela Jamil shared this pic of her boob stretch marks and called them her “badge of honor”:
When Padma Lakshmi posted this thirst trap letting her “stretch” take the lead:
When model Denise Bidot let her “stretch marks, rolls, and cellulite free”:
When Bebe Rexha was “so sick and tired of the photoshop” and quoted Kendrick Lamar:
And when Kelly Rowland also let Kendrick’s lyrics speak for her unretouched photo:
And, of course, when Karrueche Tran had a little Kendrick Lamar lyric moment of her own:
When Robyn Lawley shared this pic of her “tiger stripes”:
When Kylie Jenner posted this snap of her postpartum stretch marks that she calls “a little gift from Stormi”:
When model Iskra Lawrence used her stretch marks as her trendiest new accessory:
When beauty influencer Kandee Johnson talked about how beautiful her “thighlights” are:
And finally, when Demi Lovato covered their stretch marks in glitter while celebrating their “body and all of its features”:
