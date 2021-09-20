Celebrities Showed Up And Out During The 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Celebrities popped out for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The longtime award show aims to honor actors, actresses, writers, directors and even entire casts for their exquisite work. Unlike last year’s event, this year’s show was held in person and aired live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

According to CBS News, invitations for the Emmys were extremely limited, therefore, the attendees were primarily nominees among select guests. Cedric the Entertainer brought his comedic chops and acting skills to his role as host of the night.

Prior to making it inside the event, these industry talents graced the Emmys red carpet. From fresh suits to neon dresses and statement pieces, keep scrolling to see some of the hottest celebrities strike a pose.

Cedric The Entertainer & Kenan Thompson

Samira Wiley, Robin Thede & Nicole Byer

Yara Shahidi

Taraji P. Henson

Cynthia Erivo & MJ Rodriguez

Kerry Washington

Angela Bassett

Regé-Jean Page

Sterling K. Brown

Issa Rae

Michaela Coel & Uzo Aduba

Tracee Ellis Ross

Anthony Anderson

