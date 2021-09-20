Celebrities popped out for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The longtime award show aims to honor actors, actresses, writers, directors and even entire casts for their exquisite work. Unlike last year’s event, this year’s show was held in person and aired live from Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.
According to CBS News, invitations for the Emmys were extremely limited, therefore, the attendees were primarily nominees among select guests. Cedric the Entertainer brought his comedic chops and acting skills to his role as host of the night.
Prior to making it inside the event, these industry talents graced the Emmys red carpet. From fresh suits to neon dresses and statement pieces, keep scrolling to see some of the hottest celebrities strike a pose.
Cedric The Entertainer & Kenan Thompson
View this post on Instagram
Samira Wiley, Robin Thede & Nicole Byer
View this post on Instagram
Yara Shahidi
View this post on Instagram
Taraji P. Henson
View this post on Instagram
Cynthia Erivo & MJ Rodriguez
View this post on Instagram
Kerry Washington
View this post on Instagram
Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Regé-Jean Page
View this post on Instagram
Sterling K. Brown
View this post on Instagram
Issa Rae
View this post on Instagram
Michaela Coel & Uzo Aduba
View this post on Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross
View this post on Instagram
Anthony Anderson
View this post on Instagram
Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!
The post Celebrities Showed Up And Out During The 2021 Emmys Red Carpet appeared first on The Shade Room.