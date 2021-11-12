Celebrities React To Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Ending – Hollywood Life

Numerous celebrities flooded social media on Friday to celebrate Britney Spears’ recent release from her 13-year-long conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 40, is finally free from her conservatorship, and celebrities are celebrating in droves! On Nov. 12, numerous stars came out to share their support of the pop singer’s being free from the 13-year legal arrangement that’s dominated her life and personal agency for some time. “Britney: FREE!” tweeted Bravo producer Andy Cohen. “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney,” designer Donatella Versace — who’s designing Britney’s wedding dress — wrote on her Instagram. “Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!”

“Playing Britney All Day today,” actress and TV host Jameela Jamil chimed in. “FREEDOM. So happy for you,” designer Vera Wang also exclaimed on Twitter, adding a champagne emoji for the celebration.

Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 after a psychiatric hold at UCLA Medical Center where she underwent mental evaluation. That February, her father, Jamie Spears, made a formal request to the Los Angeles County Supreme Court to place Britney into an emergency temporary conservatorship, putting him in legal appointed care of her person and estate. The arrangement was made permanent by Oct. 2008. After the “Stronger” singer formally filed a request to end the conservatorship on Sept. 23, Jamie formally filed papers to “immediately terminate” the arrangement on Nov. 3.

A judge made the decision to end Britney’s conservatorship on Nov. 12, now granting the singer control of her $60 million estate. “In this case the court finds that this was a voluntary conservatorship and there’s no need for a capacity declaration,” Judge Brenda J. Penny said in Los Angeles County Superior Court per Page Six. Britney will not have to testify, per Penny’s statement.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!” Britney tweeted over a video of fans screaming and cheering outside of the Los Angeles court house. Pink confetti swirled through the air and fans were hugging and dancing amid “Free Britney” signs scattered everywhere. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??? #FreedBritney,” she concluded the caption.