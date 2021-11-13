Celebrities React To Britney Spears Conservatorship End

Lady Gaga’s tweet has me sobbing at 10 a.m.
Yesterday, the court terminated Britney’s conservatorship — which has ceded personal and financial control of the superstar’s life to her father and his team for 13 years — effective immediately.
While the 39-year-old had always been fighting against the conservatorship behind closed doors, it was her court appearance in the summer — where she described the abuse she faced — that bolstered an already-simmering #FreeBritney fan movement.
In celebration of the good news, Britney took to Instagram to show love for her fans. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever…praise the Lord. Can I get an Amen? 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼#FreedBritney,” she wrote.
Fans were joined by celebs who were also overjoyed by the news (well, to clarify, I think we can say the celebs are also fans, because, I mean, it’s Britney). Paris Hilton commented on the video above with a simple “Yasssss 🥳🥳🥳🥳😍.”
Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter, “I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today, you’re a superstar and a super-human being.”
Meanwhile, Missy Elliott wrote that she hopes “blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out,” accompanied by prayer hand emojis and a purple heart.
From one icon to another — Dionne Warwick tweeted, “I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears.”
Cher rang in the news with a flurry of emojis:
The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil tweeted her support of the Grammy winner, adding that fans must now “protect Britney” from additional media scrutiny and invasion of privacy.
Mia Farrow tweeted, “So happy for Britney Spears! #freedom.”
Comedian Franchesca Ramsey called the news a “day for the history books.” She continued on Twitter, “So happy for you & can’t wait for the next chapter of your amazing journey. Whatever’s next, know we’re all cheering for you💕✨🎉.”
Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) called it the “best day ever,” alongside purple heart, rose, and red heart emojis. He added, “We love you so much Britney !!”
And, last but certainly not least, Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari shared a text post on Instagram with the title “Freedom” set against a pink background. “History was made today,” he wrote. “Britney is Free! ❤️”