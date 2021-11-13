Celebrities React To Britney Spears Conservatorship End



Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images



On Twitter, Paris posted a photo of the two in a car circa the mid-aughts (very reminiscent of the Holy Trinity photo, but sans Lindsay Lohan) and expanded on her congratulations. “I’m so happy that this day has finally come,” she wrote. “This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! You’re the most resilient, kind, and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney.”