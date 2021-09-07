Celebrities React And Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams
Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Yvette Nicole Brown are among those remembering The Wire actor.
He was most notable for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and Assassin’s Creed, and was recently nominated for an Emmy for Lovecraft Country.
News of his death has hit Hollywood hard, and many have been posting tributes to Michael on social media.
Director Spike Lee shared a picture of him and Michael during a basketball game, writing: “Our Brother Passed Away Today In His Home,Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I’m Shook. Drinking A Bottle Of Italian Red Wine-Brunello Di Montalcino By Myself. Our Greats Are Leaving Us Left And Right. GOD BLESS.”
The Rock paid tribute to his “friend” and “brother” as well, writing, “You’ll be missed, brother. A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend.”
Joel McHale, who worked with Michael on the show Community, called him “an actor for the ages.”
Riz Ahmed thanked his former co-star for the art he left the world.
Author David Simon wrote about his great talent.
Michael’s The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce honored his friend and colleague with some kind words.
Aisha Tyler also talked about his incredible talent.
Yvette Nicole Brown also shared her thoughts on the loss of her friend, who she called a true “original.”
Director James Gunn called him one of the “kindest, sweetest” souls he’s ever known.
Idris Elba also posted a simple black square with the caption “MKW.”
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. remarked on how many Black entertainers die far too young.
Kerry Washington also posted about how “heartbroken” she was to learn about the passing of her friend.
Leslie Jones got real about how much this death “fucked her up.”
Mariah Carey posted an old photo of the two in happier times.
Rest in power, Mr. Williams.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!