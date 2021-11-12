Celebrities Over Age 70 And Under Age 21

Age ain’t nothing but a number.

Table of Contents

Age is a funny thing in Hollywood.

Half of the time people play characters that are much younger than them, and the other half it’s near impossible to pinpoint how old they really are.

We’ve rounded up 11 celebrities that are surprisingly over age 70, and 11 more that haven’t even celebrated their 21st birthday yet. Check it out below:

1.

To start, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish already has a thriving music career at the young age of 19:

2.

Would you believe me if I told you Goldie Hawn is 75? Because you could never tell with her glow:


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Roadside Attractions


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

6.

While Sigourney Weaver is still looking good as ever at 72:


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

7.

Just shy of her 21st birthday, Kaia Gerber already rose to fame by modeling and her breakout role on American Horror Story:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for DKMS

8.

While Morgan Freeman continues to captivate audiences at 84:


Getty Images / Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association

10.

While Danny Glover is still rocking the big screen at 75:


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

11.

Noah Schnapp may only be 17 but he’s been pretty successful so far starring in Stranger Things:


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

12.

While Susan Sarandon is another Hollywood icon in the 75 club:


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

13.

Millicent Simmonds is only 18 but already has been featured in multiple feature films like A Quiet Place and Wonderstruck:


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

14.

While most wouldn’t believe that Jane Fonda is in her early 80s because she looks so fabulous:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15.

He may just be getting his driver’s license, but Noah Jupe is already a rising star at 16 with roles in The Undoing and A Quiet Place:


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

16.

While Dolly Parton is still singing her heart out at 75:


Jason Kempin / Getty Images


Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

18.

From playing Professor X to Captain Picard, Patrick Stewart has been wowing audience well into his 80s:


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

19.

With hit singles like “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo is already dominating the music scene at the age of 18:


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

20.

While Barbra Streisand has spent decades in the limelight and will celebrate her 80th birthday in 2022:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for BSB

21.

Sophia Lillis is only 19 but has no shortage of star power with roles in the It franchise, Sharp Objects and I Am Not Okay with This:


Noam Galai / Getty Images

22.

Finally, Julie Andrews has continued to have legendary career throughout her 86 years with roles in Bridgerton, The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins:


Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Who were you shocked to see on this list? Let us know in the comments!

