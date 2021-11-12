Celebrities Over Age 70 And Under Age 21

Age ain’t nothing but a number.
Half of the time people play characters that are much younger than them, and the other half it’s near impossible to pinpoint how old they really are.
We’ve rounded up 11 celebrities that are surprisingly over age 70, and 11 more that haven’t even celebrated their 21st birthday yet. Check it out below:
1.
To start, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish already has a thriving music career at the young age of 19:
2.
Would you believe me if I told you Goldie Hawn is 75? Because you could never tell with her glow:
6.
While Sigourney Weaver is still looking good as ever at 72:
7.
Just shy of her 21st birthday, Kaia Gerber already rose to fame by modeling and her breakout role on American Horror Story:
8.
While Morgan Freeman continues to captivate audiences at 84:
10.
While Danny Glover is still rocking the big screen at 75:
11.
Noah Schnapp may only be 17 but he’s been pretty successful so far starring in Stranger Things:
12.
While Susan Sarandon is another Hollywood icon in the 75 club:
13.
Millicent Simmonds is only 18 but already has been featured in multiple feature films like A Quiet Place and Wonderstruck:
14.
While most wouldn’t believe that Jane Fonda is in her early 80s because she looks so fabulous:
15.
He may just be getting his driver’s license, but Noah Jupe is already a rising star at 16 with roles in The Undoing and A Quiet Place:
16.
While Dolly Parton is still singing her heart out at 75:
18.
From playing Professor X to Captain Picard, Patrick Stewart has been wowing audience well into his 80s:
19.
With hit singles like “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo is already dominating the music scene at the age of 18:
20.
While Barbra Streisand has spent decades in the limelight and will celebrate her 80th birthday in 2022:
21.
Sophia Lillis is only 19 but has no shortage of star power with roles in the It franchise, Sharp Objects and I Am Not Okay with This:
22.
Finally, Julie Andrews has continued to have legendary career throughout her 86 years with roles in Bridgerton, The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins:
