Celebrities First Tweets Vs. Their Most Recent

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

A lot has changed, like Twitter, and these people are completely different now.

Snooki’s most recent tweet:

IM CRYING. Happy 9TH BIRTHDAY to my first baby!! You made me a mommy &amp; changed my life forever. I love you SO much squirrel &amp; so blessed to be your mom. 🙏🏽😩
Now let’s celebrate WWE style, my future wrestler!


Twitter: @snooki

2.

Stephen Colbert’s first tweet:

3.

Taylor Swift’s first tweet ever:

4.

Shaq’s first tweet ever:

Shaq’s most recent tweet:

Grateful to work with @thesteadyapp and @intuit to give people the tools they need to earn a more stable income. Vote here for our #SXSW panel on closing the #RacialWealthGap: https://t.co/ipOOBHSfMI


Twitter: @SHAQ

5.

50 Cent’s first ever tweet:

6.

Lady Gaga’s first tweet:

Lady Gaga’s most recent tweet:

Gratitude is paramount now. During more times of wrongdoing, undoing, and crisis may we hold each other. Brothers, sisters and however you identify—the global community—may we honor humanity as one whole imperfect entity…hold each other, pray, and wish for peace. Love forever🙏


Twitter: @ladygaga

7.

Neil Patrick Harris’s first tweet:

8.

Ryan Seacrest’s first tweet:

9.

Katy Perry’s first tweet:

10.

Conan O’Brien’s first tweet:

Oprah’s most recent tweet:

My next @oprahsbookclub pick is “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by award-winning poet @BlkLibraryGirl! This novel beautifully chronicles African American history through the prism of one family, The Garfields.


Twitter: @Oprah

12.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s first tweet:

13.

Ariana Grande’s first tweet:

14.

Kris Jenner’s first tweet:

15.

Kourtney Kardashian’s first tweet:

16.

Khloé Kardashian’s first tweet:

17.

Kim Kardashian’s first tweet:

18.

Kylie Jenner’s first tweet:

19.

Elizabeth Taylor’s first tweet:

Elizabeth Taylor’s most recent tweet:

@elizabethtayloraidsfoundation is hosting the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on September 17 in West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The event will honor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sandra Thurman, and amfAR.

Click the link below to learn more!

https://t.co/FbXYAytkCU


Twitter: @ElizabethTaylor

21.

Russell Simmons’ first tweet:

Russell Simmons’ most recent tweet:

Hi everyone! For those of you interested in my NFT, I have decided to drop the next exclusive Ethernal Bond NFT for free. Thank you also to the fan who bought my previous NFT! https://t.co/hilm7jJFt8


Twitter: @UncleRUSH

Pink’s most recent tweet:

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.


Twitter: @Pink

23.

Ben Stiller’s first tweet:

24.

Barbara Walters’ first tweet:

26.

Selena Gomez’s first tweet:

27.

Gigi Hadid’s first tweet:

Gigi Hadid’s most recent tweet:

Had the best time getting to narrate a new episode of @neverhaveiever ! Check out Season 2 NOW on @netflix ! https://t.co/FltiL0z940


Twitter: @GiGiHadid

28.

Justin Bieber’s first tweet:

29.

Ludacris’s first tweet:

30.

John Stamos’s first tweet:

31.

Zooey Deschanel’s first tweet:

32.

Danny DeVito’s first tweet:

33.

Lindsay Lohan’s first tweet:

34.

Jessica Simpson’s first tweet:

Jessica Simpson’s most recent tweet:

After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed 💚🙌🏼🤸🏼‍♀️


Twitter: @JessicaSimpson

35.

Sarah Palin’s first tweet:

36.

Kanye West’s first tweet:

37.

Charlie Sheen’s first tweet:

38.

Alec Baldwin’s first tweet:

39.

Samuel L. Jackson’s first tweet:

(One of) Samuel L. Jackson’s most recent tweets:

I stand with Asians. Join me and @asiangoldribbon To fight against racism, hatred and violence against the Asian community.
Let’s stamp out hate, and support an organization that provides mental health programs and services for Asian wellbeing! #asiangoldribbon


Twitter: @SamuelLJackson

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR