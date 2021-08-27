Celebrities First Tweets Vs. Their Most Recent

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
A lot has changed, like Twitter, and these people are completely different now.
Snooki’s most recent tweet:
2.
Stephen Colbert’s first tweet:
3.
Taylor Swift’s first tweet ever:
4.
Shaq’s first tweet ever:
Shaq’s most recent tweet:
5.
50 Cent’s first ever tweet:
6.
Lady Gaga’s first tweet:
Lady Gaga’s most recent tweet:
7.
Neil Patrick Harris’s first tweet:
8.
Ryan Seacrest’s first tweet:
9.
Katy Perry’s first tweet:
10.
Conan O’Brien’s first tweet:
Oprah’s most recent tweet:
12.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s first tweet:
13.
Ariana Grande’s first tweet:
14.
Kris Jenner’s first tweet:
15.
Kourtney Kardashian’s first tweet:
16.
Khloé Kardashian’s first tweet:
17.
Kim Kardashian’s first tweet:
18.
Kylie Jenner’s first tweet:
19.
Elizabeth Taylor’s first tweet:
Elizabeth Taylor’s most recent tweet:
21.
Russell Simmons’ first tweet:
Russell Simmons’ most recent tweet:
Pink’s most recent tweet:
23.
Ben Stiller’s first tweet:
24.
Barbara Walters’ first tweet:
26.
Selena Gomez’s first tweet:
27.
Gigi Hadid’s first tweet:
Gigi Hadid’s most recent tweet:
28.
Justin Bieber’s first tweet:
29.
Ludacris’s first tweet:
30.
John Stamos’s first tweet:
31.
Zooey Deschanel’s first tweet:
32.
Danny DeVito’s first tweet:
33.
Lindsay Lohan’s first tweet:
34.
Jessica Simpson’s first tweet:
Jessica Simpson’s most recent tweet:
35.
Sarah Palin’s first tweet:
36.
Kanye West’s first tweet:
37.
Charlie Sheen’s first tweet:
38.
Alec Baldwin’s first tweet:
39.
Samuel L. Jackson’s first tweet:
(One of) Samuel L. Jackson’s most recent tweets:
