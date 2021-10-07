Celebrates With Airdrops, Contests, And Giveaways By BTC Peers

UpBots Launches UpBots V.2: Celebrates With Airdrops, Contests, And Giveaways



The crypto space is constantly evolving as the market keeps breaking new grounds and integrating more users. In fact, the crypto market capitalization is currently sitting at $2.4 trillion. According to a report by the IMARC Group, the crypto market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.8%. With such massive growth, exchanges and the “picks and shovels” businesses of crypto are in a great position to benefit from such market size. There are quite a number of platforms for crypto transactions and trading.

To be the best in this space, crypto trading platforms need to upgrade to serve their users better constantly. This is the case of UpBots that recently launched version 2.0 of its crypto trading platform. According to the team, the upgrade was done to give the platform users and crypto traders a more robust means to be successful in the crypto market.

Overview of UpBots Crypto Trading Platform

UpBots is a crypto trading platform that harnesses the best trading tools and strategies that were before now stand-alone services. The platform offers users 3600 crypto trading experiences by allowing them to choose the things that best suit their profile. It is an ecosystem that is designed for success. UpBots is the first in the crypto trading history to bring institutional-grade automated trading bots, social copy trading, and other advanced trading tools built on the blockchain to the retail investor.

Prior to the launch of its version 2.0, UpBots already had more than 10,000 accounts on the beta platform, and FTX’s initial exchange offering (IEO) was over-sold in a matter of 90 seconds. Aside from the development and offering of top-notch trading and investment tools, UpBots also leverages the power of blockchain technology to build an ecosystem that incentivizes success at every level throughout the platform for all stakeholders. Their mantra that “everyone wins or nobody does” is not just a copyright stunt. It is, rather, something that has been coded into the software of the UpBots crypto trading platform.

Whenever trading bots close a trade in profit, the user will pay a stipulated commission in UBXT, the native utility token of the platform to the algorithm developer, to the UpBots platform, to the staking pool, and to the token burn program. The implication is that unless users close in profit, there will be no commission to the algorithm developer or to the UpBots platform. In case of a loss in trade, the user will also get a virtual credit for the amount of UBXT they should have paid in the commission had the trade closed in profit. Therefore, the UpBots crypto trading platform is well incentivized for the success of its users.

UpBots is undoubtedly a revolutionary and completely fair blockchain-based performance fees platform designed to ensure that everyone wins or nobody wins at all. The accounts are 100% free because the founding team of UpBots wants to promote crypto adoption. The team understands that trading is hard, so they deployed a user-friendly interface with zero knowledge tools. This approach will enable anyone to take his first step in crypto trading in a risk-minimized ecosystem.

Celebrating the Launch of UpBots 2.0

To celebrate the launch of the upgraded version of its platform, UpBots is running a giveaway draw where someone will win 50,000 UBXT, and another person will win an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT). There will also be airdrops and contests with prizes to be won over the next month. To participate in any of these events, all you need to do is to create your UpBots accounts and connect a minimum of one exchange account.

Bear in mind that UpBots is non-custodial. Therefore, the connection to centralized exchanges happens via API. This process is highly secure and does not allow the withdrawal of users’ funds. Users of UpBots can trade manually or algorithmically on Binance, FTX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bitmex, and OKEx. The team is currently working on the addition of other reputable exchanges.

