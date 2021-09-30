Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Sept. 30

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.
2.
In honor of Will Smith’s 53rd birthday, his Bad Boys costar and longtime friend, Martin Lawrence, shared these photos of the two of them over the years:
3.
Kat Dennings posted this very cute photo of herself in the early ’90s:
4.
Michelle Visage shared this behind-the-scenes photo of herself and RuPaul during the filming of an episode of VH1’s The RuPaul Show in 1997:
5.
Sarah Michelle Gellar posted this photo of herself and Ralph Macchio in the mid-’80s:
6.
In honor of their eighth anniversary, Courteney Cox shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Johnny McDaid back in 2013, as well as one of them today:
7.
Nicole Kidman celebrated the 26th anniversary of her cult classic movie To Die For by sharing some promotional photos taken for it:
8.
January Jones posted this behind-the-scenes blooper clip of herself and Jon Hamm lip-syncing to “Bye Bye Birdie” — which is from 2009’s “Love Among the Ruins” episode of Mad Men:
9.
In celebration of Fashion Week, Linda Evangelista shared this photo of herself backstage at a runway show in the ’90s:
10.
Kunal Nayyar posted this The Big Bang Theory cast photo in celebration of the show’s 14th anniversary:
11.
Lupita Nyong’o celebrated the fifth anniversary of her film, Queen of Katwe, by sharing photos from the filming of it and the publicity tour for it:
12.
Paul McCartney remembered his mother on her birthday by sharing this photo of the two of them in the mid-’40s:
13.
Michelle Pfeiffer posted this photo of herself holding her two kids in the early ’90s:
14.
Kim Kardashian celebrated National Daughters Day by sharing some photos of herself in the late ’90s:
15.
Jamie Lee Curtis posted this photo taken for SNL — when she hosted it for the second time in 1984:
16.
Hasan Minhaj shared these photos from when he was in his high school’s speech and debate team in the early ’00s:
17.
Mel C remembered when she and her fellow Spice Girls met Prince Charles in 1997:
18.
Dolly Parton responded to her love of both Lil Nas X and his cover of “Jolene” by sharing this pic of the two of them backstage at the CMAs in 2019:
19.
And lastly, Sarah Jessica Parker remembered her decades-long friend and Sex and the City costar Willie Garson with this tribute post of photos of the two of them over the years:
