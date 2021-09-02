Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Sept. 2

A photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. on their wedding day in 2002 kicks off this week’s #TBT.
2.
Martin Lawrence celebrated the 29th annivsary of the debut of his iconic ’90s sitcom, Martin, by posting this photo of the cast:
3.
In honor of Jack Black’s 52nd birthday, Naomi Watts posted this behind-the-scenes photo of the two them on the set of their 2005 film, King Kong:
4.
Jada Pinkett Smith shared this gorgeous photo of herself in the ’90s:
5.
Angela Kinsey posted this photo of herself in New York in the ’90s:
6.
Heidi Klum shared these photos of herself vacationing in Venice in 1986:
7.
Janet Jackson remembered Michael Jackson on what would’ve been his 63rd birthday by sharing this photo of the two of them taken for magazine in 1972:
8.
While Lenny Kravitz remembered his mom, Roxie Roker, on what would’ve been her 92nd birthday by sharing this photo of the two of them in the late ’60s:
9.
Padma Lakshmi posted this beach pic of herself from 2016:
10.
Gwen Stefani posted this dreamy photo of herself from the ’00s:
11.
Hugh Jackman shared this photo of himself and Deborra-Lee Furness in the early ’00s:
12.
In honor of Keanu Reeves’ 57th birthday, Jon Bon Jovi posted this photo of the two of them in 1995:
13.
Alaska Thunderfuck celebrated the crowning of the new All Stars 6 queen by remembering when she won All Stars 2 in 2016:
14.
Zendaya celebrated her 25th birthday by sharing this way too cute photo of herself in the late ’90s:
15.
And finally, Tom Holland celebrated Zendaya’s birthday by sharing this behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them on the set of Spider-Man and dedicated it to his MJ — he also got EVERYBODY talking in the process:
