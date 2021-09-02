Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Sept. 2

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

A photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. on their wedding day in 2002 kicks off this week’s #TBT.

Table of Contents

1.

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 19th wedding anniversary by sharing this photo of the two of them on their big day:

2.

Martin Lawrence celebrated the 29th annivsary of the debut of his iconic ’90s sitcom, Martin, by posting this photo of the cast:

3.

In honor of Jack Black’s 52nd birthday, Naomi Watts posted this behind-the-scenes photo of the two them on the set of their 2005 film, King Kong:

4.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared this gorgeous photo of herself in the ’90s:

5.

Angela Kinsey posted this photo of herself in New York in the ’90s:

6.

Heidi Klum shared these photos of herself vacationing in Venice in 1986:

7.

Janet Jackson remembered Michael Jackson on what would’ve been his 63rd birthday by sharing this photo of the two of them taken for magazine in 1972:

8.

While Lenny Kravitz remembered his mom, Roxie Roker, on what would’ve been her 92nd birthday by sharing this photo of the two of them in the late ’60s:

9.

Padma Lakshmi posted this beach pic of herself from 2016:

10.

Gwen Stefani posted this dreamy photo of herself from the ’00s:

11.

Hugh Jackman shared this photo of himself and Deborra-Lee Furness in the early ’00s:

12.

In honor of Keanu Reeves’ 57th birthday, Jon Bon Jovi posted this photo of the two of them in 1995:

13.

Alaska Thunderfuck celebrated the crowning of the new All Stars 6 queen by remembering when she won All Stars 2 in 2016:

14.

Zendaya celebrated her 25th birthday by sharing this way too cute photo of herself in the late ’90s:

15.

And finally, Tom Holland celebrated Zendaya’s birthday by sharing this behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them on the set of Spider-Man and dedicated it to his MJ — he also got EVERYBODY talking in the process:

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR