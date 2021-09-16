Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Sept. 16

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.
2.
Jared Padalecki posted this photo of himself and Jensen Ackles during the filming of the final episode of Supernatural in 2020:
3.
In honor of the VMAs, Halle Berry remembered when she attended the 2000 MTV Movie Awards:
4.
Martha Stewart remembered when she and Busta Rhymes presented Best Dance Video together at the 1997 VMAs:
5.
While Cyndi Lauper looked back her VMAs looks throughout the years:
6.
In honor of the 13th anniversary of her and Elizabeth Gillies Broadway debut in the musical 13, Ariana Grande posted this photo of the two of them walking in New York in the early ’10s:
7.
Kim Kardashian shared this photo of herself with Ariana Grande, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin at a Kanye West concert in New York in 2016:
8.
Cindy Crawford posted this photo of herself, Nadja Auermann, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, and Stephanie Seymour — which was taken by legendary photographer Richard Avedon in 1994 for a Versace ad campaign:
9.
Jackée Harry shared this photo of herself and Marla Gibbs on the set of their classic ’80s sitcom, 227, in honor of the show’s 36th anniversary:
10.
Padma Lakshmi posted this photo of herself in the early ’00s:
11.
Ludacris shared this behind-the-scenes photo of himself, taken on the set of his 2004 music video for “Get Back”:
12.
David Arquette posted this photo of himself playing what looks like a Sega Genesis in the late ’80s:
13.
Lenny Kravitz shared this photo of himself during his Mama Said tour in the early ’90s:
14.
Shania Twain posted this behind-the-scenes photo of herself on the set of her 2002 music video “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”:
15.
In honor of the Met Gala on Monday, Salma Hayek remembered some her favorite looks and moments at the event over the years:
16.
Goldie Hawn shared this sweet photo of herself holding son, Oliver Hudson, in the late ’70s:
17.
Sofía Vergara posted this photo montage video clip of herself and her son, Manolo, throughout the ’90s and early ’00s, in honor of his 30th birthday:
18.
In celebration of her 31st birthday, Megan Stalter posted some photos of herself celebrating her birthdays in the ’90s:
19.
And lastly, Molly Shannon remembered her good friend and SNL costar Norm Macdonald, who died on Tuesday of cancer at age 61:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF