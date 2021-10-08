Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — Oct. 7

Here are some of the photos that were shared with us for this week’s #TBT.
Lindsay Lohan celebrated October 3rd, aka Mean Girls Day, by posting the classic scene that inspired the day:
In honor of her 32nd birthday, Brie Larson shared this too cute photo of herself as a little kid in the early ’90s:
While Taylor Zakhar Perez shared this photo of himself and his siblings in 1997, in order to bring attention to Hunger Action Month:
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of the classic movie The Royal Tenenbaums, Gwyneth Paltrow posted this memorable scene of her character Margot:
Barbra Streisand shared this photo of her signing her Columbia Records contract in 1962:
Celine Dion posted these photos that were used to promote her 1990 single “Where Does My Heart Beat Now”:
Halle Bailey celebrated her baby brother Branson’s 16th birthday by sharing this photo of the two of them in 2005 —as well as several photos of the two of them recently:
Zooey Deschanel posted her old headshot from the late ’90s:
In celebration of her 52nd birthday, Gwen Stefani reposted this GIF of herself, which features her from the early ’90s through today:
Kate Moss posted this striking photo of herself taken in 1990:
Hillary Clinton shared this photo of herself, Chelsea, and Bill in the early ’90s:
RuPaul posted a video clip for the music video for her 2011 single, “The Beginning”:
Lin-Manuel Miranda shared some pics of himself in the early ’00s:
In honor of the 30th anniversary of her debut film, Man on the Moon, Reese Witherspoon shared this publicity photo taken for it:
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her landmark album, Fever, Kylie Minogue shared clips of the music videos for from it:
Barack Obama remembered some of the White House Science Fairs he took part in while president:
And lastly, Michelle Obama posted a “how it started vs. how it’s going” photo collage in honor of her and Barack’s 29th wedding anniversary:
